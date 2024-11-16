Recently, while promoting his newest film Queer, directed by Luca Guadagnino, Daniel Craig was asked by Variety who he thought the next James Bond would be, to which he replied: “I don’t care.” Some may think this is an unnecessarily blunt response, but it really is a silly question; even if Barbara Broccoli had told him, Craig obviously couldn’t say. However, that doesn’t stop the mystery from raging on and, with Peacock’s The Day of the Jackal, Eddie Redmayne seemingly throws his hat in the ring as a potential underdog for the role. It's not the classic James Bond, nor the classic Jackal of the book, but Redmayne brings a classy brutality to the role that still invokes echoes of the 007 agent, and producers such as Broccoli would be missing out if they didn't at least consider him after The Day of the Jackal.

Eddie Redmayne's Jackal Feels Incredibly Similar to James Bond

The Day of the Jackal showcases Redmayne’s cerebral and brutal sides, as he casually murders people yet with the precision and class of a 007 agent. The initial assassination of a right-wing German politician displays the Jackal's precision and lack of remorse for his victims. He takes his time to set up his weapon, which is a sniper so ingeniously disguised as a suitcase it could literally be Ben Whishaw's Q himself that built it. The bullet through the German's head is so bluntly portrayed, smacking through the exit wound and spraying blood on the ground in an instant, yet Redmayne's Jackal still holds to his code, not killing unnecessarily, as he doesn't pull the trigger when presented with the opportunity of eliminating the politician's bodyguard.

Furthermore, Redmayne's physicality is brilliant in the role, as a master of disguise, being able to both be handsome and yet blend into a crowd when needed. Throughout nearly every persona he takes on, there is a politeness to the Jackal. He's a businessman, though his remark that he couldn't care less why his employees want someone dead displays the coldness hidden beneath the veneer of chivalry.

'The Day of the Jackal's Romance Gives an Even Greater James Bond Feel to Eddie Redmayne's Performance

Something that The Day of the Jackal stands out in, compared to previous adaptations, is its romantic elements. The book rarely includes anything like this, yet the 10-part series depicts the Jackal’s home life with his wife Nuria, played wonderfully by Úrsula Corberó, and son in Cádiz, displaying a far more sympathetic side than the book or 1973 Edward Fox-led film ever really offered. This addition gives us far more complexity to the character, and many scenes between a coy Jackal and his wife feel eerily similar to Daniel Craig and Eva Green’s in Casino Royale. Nuria sees through the Jackal’s lies surrounding his line of work, wanting him to be completely present at home, and Redmayne shines in these scenes. There is a softness to the character that you can tell he has with nobody else, yet it is clear he is always focused on the next job, even though he wants to be at home more often.

Overall, The Day of the Jackal has already been a thrilling adventure with danger around every turn and Eddie Redmayne's performance is largely to do with this. He serves as the gravity well within which everything revolves around. Not only do we get to see the cold-blooded assassin side of the Jackal, but his relationship at home portrays the inner conflict continually occurring within the character. It’s not James Bond exactly, but Redmayne’s performance is what makes The Day of the Jackal so watchable.

The Day of the Jackal is currently available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.Watch on Peacock