Those who have been tuning in weekly for Peacock’s latest thriller series, The Day of the Jackal, have seen a lot of dirty deals go down. This week, in the debut season’s eighth episode, they’ll see The Jackal (Eddie Redmayne) offered a fresh deal that he will quickly refuse. While receiving the payoff for one of his recent jobs, the trained assassin and his trusted ally and helper, Gary, listen to their employer’s pitch for another kill-for-hire plot. This time, the pair aren’t overly eager to jump on the job — which would be more of a full-time gig — with Gary explaining that they’re already in the sights of the military police and don’t want to toss any more suspicion their way.

It’s true that The Jackal has worked his way up the list to become one of the most wanted men out there during the first seven episodes of the hit series. So far, he’s tackled countless jobs, flexing not only his on-point gun-handling skills but also proving to be a master of disguise (even better than Dana Carvey!) But Lashana Lynch’s MI6 agent, Bianca Pullman, is getting closer with every piece of the investigation, having recently dug up an important piece of information that might reveal the hitman’s true identity.

Along with Redmayne and Lynch, the thriller series also features the talents of Chukwudi Iwuji (Peacemaker), Lia Williams (The Crown), Khalid Abdalla (United 93), Nick Blood (Lovely, Dark, and Deep), Sule Rimi (Classified), Eleanor Matsuura (The Walking Dead), Ben Hall (Killers of the Flower Moon), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Kate Dickie (The Witch), Richard Dormer (Game of Thrones) and Jonjo O’Neill (Bad Sisters).

‘The Day of the Jackal’ Is an Immediate Fan Favorite

The success of an original series certainly isn’t a foreign idea to Peacock. The streamer has already won audiences over through genre-crossing titles like Poker Face, Those About to Die, Apples Never Fall, and Teacup, with The Day of the Jackal just being the latest in a long line of accomplishments. Just over one week ago, it was revealed that audiences won’t need to say goodbye to Redmayne and Lynch’s cat-and-mouse game after the season bows out with a two-episode finale on December 12, as the Jackal will be back for more heart-pounding action with a Season 2.

Meanwhile, critics and fans agree that the series remake holds up to the original 1973 film that came before it, with Collider’s Jeff Ewing writing:

“Altogether, The Day of the Jackal is a strong series outing that updates the original material, giving it a fresh and vibrant feel. It's suspenseful, well-paced, and the viewer is allowed to get a feel for its scenic European vistas and major setpieces, but it rarely loses focus on the major players at its heart. Lashana Lynch once again gives a strong performance as a tough but intelligent operative following her standout turn as 007, Nomi, in No Time To Die, but manages to make Bianca feel different. Eddie Redmayne's seasoned capacity for understatement and subtlety works well to embody the Jackal with a quiet, reserved intelligence that befits an assassin relying on skill and planning to make impossible kills.”

Check out the exclusive sneak peek of The Day of the Jackal’s eighth episode above and tune into Peacock to see the full thing on December 5. Catch up on the rest of the season on streaming.

8 10 The Day of the Jackal (2024) The Jackal is a highly effective assassin that deals strictly in dangerous hits for large payouts. However, after one job puts him in the targets of a British intelligence officer, the pair engages in a dangerous and destructive chase across Europe. Release Date November 7, 2024 Cast Úrsula Corberó , Eddie Redmayne Lashana Lynch , Ben Hall , Sule Rimi , Florisa Kamara , Stuart Whelan , Jonjo O'Neill , Adam James , Christy Meyer , Lee Byford , Martin McDougall , Russell Balogh , Andreas Jessen , Jan-Martin Müller , Lucy Russell , Gerard Kearns , Eddie Elks , Charles Dance Richard Dormer , Chukwudi Iwuji , Lia Williams , Khalid Abdalla , Eleanor Matsuura Main Genre Thriller Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Peacock Character(s) Núria , Jackal , Bianca , Damian , Paul , Jasmine , Police , Edward Carver , Jeremy Whitelock , Leonora Boggs , Police Officer , Keith Canvey , Chris , Rasmus , Joachim Müller , Marjorie Marshall , Gary Cobb , Captain Baldwin , Timothy Winthorp , Norman , Osita Halcrow , Isabel Kirby , Ulle Dag Charles , Zina Jansone Expand

