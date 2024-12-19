Eddie Redmayne is set to return for the second season of Sky and Peacock’s hit series, The Day of the Jackal. The first season of the thriller recently wrapped, so we’re excited to see where the titular assassin’s travels take him next. While we don’t know where he’s heading next, it’s obvious that whoever the Jackal has his sights set on better watch their backs—and their fronts.

The debut season of the latest adaptation to stem from Frederick Forsyth’s novel of the same name saw Redmayne as a professional hitman, known only to his pursuers as the Jackal. Not only does the skilled assassin have an incredible shot and understanding of how to hunt down a target (largely thanks to his background in the military), but the killer is also a master of disguise. Throughout the debut set of episodes, audiences watched as he transformed himself with a myriad of different costumes, always managing to stay one step ahead of police. His main foe during Season 1 was Lashana Lynch’s (Bob Marley: One Love) Bianca Pullman, an MI6 agent who was hot on his heels throughout all ten episodes.

From the moment The Day of the Jackal exploded onto screens in the U.S. courtesy of Peacock, it’s been one of the streamer’s biggest successes of the year. The title has made its home in the number one spot on the platform’s Top 10 week after week, proving that audiences can’t get enough of the pulse-pounding thriller. At the end of last month, news came that the show had been given a greenlight for Season 2. For fans, this was the breath of relief they needed to finish out the remaining episodes fully knowing that Redmayne’s killer character would get back to his dastardly business down the line.

What Critics Are Saying About ‘The Day of the Jackal’

No stranger to massive success in the awards circuit, Redmayne is a two-time Oscar nominated performer, taking home a win for his performance in The Theory of Everything. His work in The Day of the Jackal continues his streak, as he was recently nominated for both a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award—both for Best Actor in a Drama Series. When it comes to the show, the thriller is also catching the eye of critics, landing both a Golden Globe and Critics Choice nod for Best Television Series - Drama.

While you wait for Season 2 of The Day of the Jackal, stream the debut season now on Peacock.

