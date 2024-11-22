Audiences haven't seen the last of Eddie Redmayne as The Jackal just yet. Peacock has announced that the television adaptation of The Day of the Jackal has been renewed for a second season. The first installment of the series premiered on the streaming platform this month, giving audiences around the world the opportunity to meet the titular assassin. The current season of The Day of the Jackal is scheduled to conclude next month. The first few episodes of the adaptation scored 3 million views during the last few days. It makes sense for Sky to bring the characters back for another thrilling case.

The Day of the Jackal is based on the book of the same name by Frederick Forsyth. The series introduces the assassin as someone able to eliminate targets from impossible distances. The essence of the show relies on Bianca Pullman's (Lashana Lynch) quest to capture the criminal. The MI6 agent knows that she's dealing with a very dangerous individual, which is why her mission to take down the Jackal captured the imagination of millions of viewers around the planet. Since the first season of The Day of the Jackal is still airing, it might be hard for viewers to predict where the second installment of the series will head towards.

The Day of the Jackal was created for television by Ronan Bennett. Before focusing on bringing the work of Frederick Forsyth from the page to the screen, Bennett worked on the screenplay of Public Enemies. The book that inspired the successful Peacock adaptation is divided into three parts. The studio has plenty of material left to adapt now that they have decided to move forward with a second season of The Day of the Jackal.

The Stars of 'The Day of the Jackal'

Part of what makes The Day of the Jackal so appealing to audiences are the performances delivered by the talented actors who lead the television adaptation. Eddie Redmayne is known around the world for his role as Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The actor has moved on from the Wizarding World, and his range can be seen when he steps into the shoes of a killer after portraying a wholesome zoologist. Lashana Lynch has a recurring role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Maria Rambeau, the brave soldier who used to be friends with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). The Day of the Jackal has allowed these artists known from popular franchises to step into a tense thriller filled with unpredictable twists and turns.

The first season of The Day of the Jackal concludes on December 12. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.