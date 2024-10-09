Peacock has just unveiled the trailer for The Day of the Jackal, their upcoming thriller series which will star Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch. Set to premiere on Peacock in the United States on November 14, and Sky across the pond in the UK on November 7, the high-octane series features a gripping cat-and-mouse battle between a skilled assassin and a relentless intelligence officer. Although he’s managed to evade the law on more than one or two occasions in the past thanks to some creativity, the ruthless hitman appears to have met his match with the self-assured and determined agent.

The Peacock series marks the first TV adaptation of Frederick Forsyth’s acclaimed novel, which was previously brought to the big screen in Fred Zinnemann’s 1973 film of the same name. The official synopsis for the series can be found below:

An unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal (Eddie Redmayne), makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake.

Along with Redmayne and Lynch, Peacock’s makeover of Forsyth’s novel will also include a starring performance from Úrsula Corberó (Money Heist) with an ensemble that includes Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Chukwudi Iwuji (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Richard Dormer (Game of Thrones), Khalid Abdalla (The Kite Runner), Jonjo O’Neill (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Lia Williams (Dirty Weekend), Eleanor Matsuura (The Walking Dead), Florisa Kamara (Cruella), Nick Blood (Lovely, Dark, and Deep), and Sule Rimi (Classified).

Who Is Behind ‘The Day of the Jackal’?

Adapting the book into series form is Ronan Bennett, who audiences will remember from his time as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer behind the British crime drama Top Boy. Bennett is also part of The Day of the Jackal as an executive producer alongside Redmayne and Brian Kirk, the latter of whom also is also a director on the series. Forsyth serves as a consulting producer with the rest of the executive production team consisting of Carnival Films’ Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant, Sky Studios’ Sam Hoyle, and Sue Naegle. Lynch also joins as a co-executive producer.

The 10-episode series will premiere on Thursday, November 14, 2024 in the US with the first 5 episodes, followed by episodes weekly and a double-episode finale on Thursday, December 12, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on The Day of the Jackal and check out the trailer for the series above.

