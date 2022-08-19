He also talks about what he learned working on Paul Feig’s 'Spy' that helped him on 'Day Shift.'

With Day Shift now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to director J.J. Perry about making his feature debut after decades in the business being a second unit director and stunt coordinator. During the interview, he talked about what appealed to him about the material, how he filmed the great opening fight scene between Jamie Foxx and the elderly vampire, what he learned working on Paul Feig’s Spy that helped him on Day Shift, the challenge of making the film in forty-two shooting days, and why he always films with multiple cameras. In addition, he revealed what he learned working as a stunt coordinator and 2nd unit director that helped him direct.

In Day Shift, Foxx plays a hard-working dad that works as a pool cleaner. But what his family doesn’t know is the pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income -- hunting and killing vampires. Dave Franco plays an employee at the vampire hunter union, which pays hunters for killing vampires and selling their fangs. When the two are teamed up against their wishes, they must make the best of a bad situation, which leads to a lot of funny moments where each actor gets to shine. Foxx

Day Shift also stars Snoop Dogg, Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, C.S. Lee, and Zion Broadnax. The screenplay was written by Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3, Army of Thieves) and newcomer Tyler Tice. Shaun Redick, Yvette Yates, Jason Spitz, and Chad Stahelski serve as producers.

Watch what Perry said above, or you can read our conversation below.

J.J. Perry

What did working as a stunt coordinator and 2nd unit director teach him about directing?

How he wanted to do action he’d never done before.

Shooting the movie in 42 days during a pandemic.

How he used 3 cameras and 50 to 60 sets up a day.

What he learned from working on Paul Feig’s Spy.

How he filmed the opening fight between Foxx and the elderly vampire?

How there is a bigger world in the film like what’s done in the John Wick movies.

