Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Day Shift

Day Shift, the debut film from J. J. Perry, starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg is now on Netflix, a vampire-fighting action-comedy set in the San Fernando Valley. Foxx plays Bud Jablonski, whose job as a pool cleaner is a front for his real job: vampire hunter. Bud’s ex-wife Jocelyn (Meagan Good) is planning to move away with their child, Paige (Zion Broadnax), if Bud can’t afford the $10,000 it will cost to put Paige in school and to get her braces. With his back against the wall, Bud has a week to hunt enough vampires, and earn enough money through his hunting skills to keep his family together.

But what happens at the end of Day Shift? Does Bud keep his family together? What happens to the partnership between Bud and his new partner Seth (Dave Franco), who works at the vampire hunting union, and has been tasked with making sure Bud follows the rules? And does Bud outwit Audrey (Karla Souza), the head vampire/realtor for the San Fernando Valley? For all those answers and more, keep reading to find out what happens at the end of Netflix’s Day Shift.

At the beginning of Day Shift, Bud kills a vampire woman who seems to be about 90 years old. After finding out who killed this woman, Audrey begins hunting for Bud. It turns out that this older woman is actually Audrey’s daughter, and now, Audrey wants to seek revenge. Audrey kidnaps Bud’s wife and daughter, and plans on turning Paige into a vampire who will feed on her mother, and rule over the San Fernando Valley with her new mom, Audrey.

Image via Netflix

Thankfully, Bud has the help of a few allies: Heather (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Bud’s neighbor at his apartment building, who is actually a vampire sent by Audrey to keep an eye on Bud, but decides to turn on Audrey; Seth, who Audrey and her cronies turned into a vampire, and who Bud decapitated, but remains living; and Big John Elliott (Snoop Dogg), who has a massive gun that can mow down hoards of zombies.

In trying to fight their way to Bud’s wife and daughter, Bud and Big John get overtaken by zombies, one of which bites Big John in the neck. Believing his time to be running short, Big John stays behind while Bud goes forward, with John running out of ammo, then setting off what seems like a giant bomb attached to his chest.

Image via Netflix

Bud gets to his wife and daughter, and fights Audrey to protect his family. While things aren’t looking too good for Bud, he sets up a trap that decapitates Audrey, leaving his family safe for now. Jocelyn says that her and Bud can take things slow as they move to build their relationship again, now that Bud has admitted that he’s actually a vampire hunter, and Bud’s daughter Paige admits that she’d like to grow up to be a vampire hunter.

When Ralph (Eric Lange), the boss of Bud and Seth, shows up to try and get Bud once again kicked out of the union. A still-alive Seth, who is hiding his decapitation quite well, backs up his new partner, saying that Bud has adhered to the rules of the union, and therefore, should stay instated into the group.

In the final scene, Day Shift ends with Big John Elliott popping out of a sewer, seemingly unharmed by the gigantic blast he caused, and ready to fight another day. Not even a huge explosion can take down Snoop Dogg.