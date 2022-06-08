During Geeked Week, Netflix gave fans a first look at Day Shift, an upcoming action movie featuring Jamie Foxx as a vampire hunter. The first look video guaranteess Day Shift will bring relentless action to the public, while also underlining how director JJ Perry prioritized practical effects while shooting the film.

In the new video, Foxx promises Day Shift will have plenty of “eating popcorn moments,” which means the film is being made to be as entertaining as an action film can be. Foxx is apparently right since the brief video contains fragments of dozens of different fights between the star and hordes of blood-sucking monsters. In Day Shift, Foxx works as part of an international Union of vampire hunters, taking down monsters during the day to give his daughter a good life.

The first look at Day Shift has car chases, explosions, gun-shooting, and sword fights as Foxx uses every tool in his arsenal to kill vampires. All the set pieces look intriguing, and it's simply because Day Shift prioritizes practical effects for all action scenes; that includes hiring contortionist actors to make the bizarre body movements of the vampires even more realistic. As producer Chad Stahelski tells us in the first look video, he and Perry started their Hollywood career as stuntmen. As such, they both understand the value of practical effects when creating memorable set pieces.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Blasted' Trailer Reveals a Laser Tag Game Gone Wrong

Day Shift is the directorial debut of Perry, who worked as second unit director and stunt coordinator in movies such as Fast & Furious 9, Bloodshot, and the John Wick franchise.

As the first look video teases, Perry is bringing all the John Wick energy to a supernatural setting, amping up the brutality of the action pieces by adding monsters in the mix. Also coming from the John Wick franchise is co-writer Shay Hatten, who worked on John Wick 3: Parabellum and the upcoming Chapter 4 and 5. Joining Hatten as a writer is newcomer Tyler Tice.

Day Shift comes to Netflix this August 12. Check out the first look video below:

Here’s the synopsis for Day Shift: