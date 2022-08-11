Vampire hunting is an occupation as old as well, vampires. From Van Helsing to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, we have our tough fighters who make it their mission to prevent vampires from taking over the world. And now, there’s a new vampire hunter in town to help keep us safe from the blood-sucking beings.

Day Shift follows Bud, a hardworking blue-collar dad who just wants to provide for his quick-witted eight-year-old daughter, but he is living a double life. His mundane Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income which is hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters. Now, Bud has a week to come up with cash to pay for his daughter’s tuition and braces. Will he make it in time or will vampire hunting be the end of him?

Day Shift is directed by J. J. Perry, in his directorial debut. The film is written by Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten, based on the story by Tice. It stars Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained, Spider-Man: No Way Home), Dave Franco (21 Jump Street, Now You See Me), Snoop Dogg (Soul Plane, Mac & Devin Go to High School), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, The Society), Meagan Good (Stomp the Yard, Think Like a Man), Karla Souza (The Sleepover, How to Get Away with Murder), Steve Howey (Bride Wars, Something Borrowed), and Scott Adkins (The Bourne Ultimatum, Zero Dark Thirty). The film is produced by John Wick filmmaker Chad Stalhelski or as the trailer labels him 'the guy who taught John Wick how to kick ass.'

Is Day Shift Streaming Online and When Does it Premiere?

Yes, Day Shift will be streaming online on Netflix. The film will premiere on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Can You Watch Day Shift Without Netflix?

Day Shift will be released exclusively on Netflix so you need to have an account on the platform to watch it. You can subscribe to Netflix’s Basic, Standard, or Premium plans for $9.99, $15.99, or $19.99 respectively.

What is Day Shift About?

The official synopsis for Day Shift reads:

Jamie Foxx stars as a hard-working blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters

The Official Trailer for Day Shift

Netflix released the official trailer for Day Shift on July 11, 2022, the trailer definitely sets the stage for the film showing off the film's creepy vampires, badass action, and quick-witted one-liners. So if you're still trying to decide whether you want to watch the new action horror-comedy, this trailer will definitely help you decide. See it for yourself.

More Movies Like Day Shift

From Dusk Till Dawn: This action-horror pic was written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by Robert Rodriguez based on a story by Robert Kurtzman. The film follows the Gecko brothers who are on the run from the Texas police and the FBI after a crime spree. Soon, they unknowingly seek temporary refuge in a truck stop populated by vampires, with chaotic results. From Dusk Till Dawn was produced by Gianni Nunnari and Meir Teper and stars Harvey Keitel, George Clooney, Juliette Lewis, Cheech Marin, Salma Hayek, Fred Williamson, and Quentin Tarantino.

Blade: Based on the Marvel Comics superhero by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, the film follows the titular Blade, a part-vampire and part-mortal person, who becomes a vampire hunter to protect human beings and prevent vampires from taking control over the human race. The film was written by David S. Goyer, directed by Stephen Norrington, and produced by Peter Frankfurt, Wesley Snipes, and Robert Engelman. Blade stars Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff, Kris Kristofferson, N'Bushe Wright, and Donal Logue. The film was released to commercial success and was followed by two sequels, Blade II (2002) and Blade: Trinity (2004), both written by Goyer.

Night Teeth: Like Day Shift, Night Teeth is set in the bustling city of L.A. The film tells the story of Benny, a college student who’s also a freelance chauffeur. Benny is hired by two mysterious women to drive them around LA one night. But, Benny soon discovers that these girls have bloodthirsty intentions and finds himself in a dangerous world where he must fight to stay alive. Night Teeth was written by Brent Dillon, directed by Adam Randall, and produced by Vincent Gatewood, Ben Pugh, and Charles Morrison. Night Teeth stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr, Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, Raul Castillo, Sydney Sweeney, Megan Fox, and Alfie Allen.

Daybreakers: This 2009 film is set in the futuristic world which has been overrun by vampires. The film centers around a vampiric corporation that sets out to capture and farm the remaining humans while researching a substitute for human blood. Meanwhile, a researcher works with a covert band of vamps on a way to save humankind. Daybreakers was written and directed by Michael and Peter Spierig. The film was produced by Chris Brown, Sean Furst, and Bryan Furst and stars Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Claudia Karvan, Michael Dorman, Sam Neill, Vince Colosimo, and Isabel Lucas.

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter: This historical horror action film is based on the novel of the same name by Seth Grahame-Smith. The film was written by Grahame-Smith and directed by Timur Bekmambetov. The film reimagines the history of the American Civil War. After President Lincoln's mother is killed by a supernatural creature, Lincoln discovers that vampires are planning to take over the United States and makes it his mission to eliminate them. Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter was produced by Tim Burton, Timur Bekmambetov, and Jim Lemley and stars Benjamin Walker, Dominic Cooper, Anthony Mackie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rufus Sewell, and Marton Csokas.