During the end credits of Netflix's new vampire flick Day Shift, an original song by Jamie Foxx & The BSB Boys titled "BUD (Mowing Down Vamps)" is featured. Now, an official music video for the song, featuring Foxx and Dave Franco, who both star in the film, has been released. The video is directed by Taylor Chien and also features J Young MDK and Sam Pounds.

Day Shift tells the story of a blue-collar father whose pool cleaning business is actually a front for a vampire hunting service, and the music video is very campy, and opens with Franco calling Foxx to tell him they have "some vamps to mow." Franco dances around in a suit while Foxx, J Young MDK, and Pounds spit their verses. There is also a storyline of sorts consisting of a female vampire hunting a convenience store clerk. The music video is a fun time and certainly has lower stakes than Day Shift, even though there are some violent scenes from the film featured in the video.

Day Shift currently seems to be Netflix's top film, garnering a total of 56.51 million hours watched this week. The film seems to be winning over audiences but has received mixed reviews from critics, currently holding a rotten score of 59 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Day Shift is the directorial debut of stuntman J.J. Perry, and was written by Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten. In addition to Foxx and Franco, Day Shift stars Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Snoop Dogg, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, and Zion Broadnax.

Image via Netflix

Foxx may be known as an Oscar-winning actor, but the multi-talented performer is an acclaimed musician as well. Foxx has released five studio albums throughout his career including Peep This, Unpredictable, Intuition, Best Night of My Life, and Hollywood: A Story of a Dozen Roses. Peep This did not experience commercial success, but Foxx's four other albums all appeared in the top 10 of the Billboard 200. In 2010, Foxx won a Grammy alongside T-Pain for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for the song "Blame It." Since Foxx hasn't released a studio album since 2015, the release of "BUD (Mowing Down Vamps)," may be a sign that the actor and musician will be releasing more new music sooner rather than later.

Day Shift is streaming now on Netflix. Check out the official music video below: