This may not be the Twilight era anymore, but Netflix still reminds viewers that vampires can be cool. The streamer has released a new trailer for their upcoming movie Day Shift. The movie is an action-comedy featuring Jamie Foxx as a vampire hunter who just wants to make a steady living.

The trailer opens with Foxx's character going from his cover job as a pool cleaner to his main job as a vampire hunter, before easing into a violent, action-packed sequence of Foxx taking down a vampire. Viewers also get a glimpse at Dave Franco's character as Foxx tells him what they're doing. The trailer then reveals that Foxx doesn't just hunt vampires for fun – he needs the paycheck to help keep his family together. However, he can't do it alone, and he turns to another person (Snoop Dogg) to re-gain access into a vampire hunter's union. As the trailer continues, a variety of other vampire-hunting scenes are shown, mixed with humorous interludes featuring Foxx and Franco.

Based on the trailer, viewers can expect a gloriously bloody, high-octane movie that doesn't hold back. It showcases the sort of gore viewers can expect, and also the several ways one can kill a vampire. Within those snippets are also moments filled with laughs, as well as emotional scenes as Foxx's character scrapes together money for his wife and daughter. The trailer promises a movie worth watching as the beginning title cards present a movie "from the guys who taught John Wick how to kick ass."

Image via Netflix

Per Netflix, the official synopsis reads:

"Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters."

Day Shift stars Foxx, Franco, Snoop Dogg, Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, C.S. Lee, and Zion Broadnax. J.J. Perry, known for his work as a stunt coordinator, makes his directorial debut with the movie. The screenplay was written by Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3, Army of Thieves) and newcomer Tyler Tice. Shaun Redick, Yvette Yates, Jason Spitz, and Chad Stahelski serve as producers.

Day Shift premieres on Netflix on August 12. Check out the new trailer below: