The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie has crossed another box office milestone as it prepares to enter its second full weekend in theaters. At the time of writing, the animated Looney Tunes flick has grossed $4.3 million at the domestic box office and exactly $1 million internationally, and thanks to a Wednesday, March 19 that saw it haul in $357,000, the film has now passed $5 million at the worldwide box office. After previously being canned by Warner Bros. before Ketchup Entertainment came in and saved the day, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie opened inside the top five at the box office this weekend. However, this isn’t the only movie from Warner Bros. that Ketchup has saved at the last moment.

It’s been over a year since Coyote vs. Acme finished production and Warner Bros. announced the film had been shelved and would not receive a streaming or theatrical release. In the time since, several stars and creatives involved have come forward and shared their plea for the film to make it out to the public, and distributor Ketchup Entertainment may have saved the day. It was announced several days ago that Ketchup is in talks to acquire Coyote vs. Acme from Warner Bros. for around $50 million. Warner Bros. also did the same thing to Batgirl that it did to Coyote vs. Acme, but there has unfortunately been no suitor come forward with an offer to save Batgirl, which even features Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon.

Who Stars in ‘The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie’?