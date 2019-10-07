New ‘Daybreak’ Trailer Reveals Netflix’s Wild Teen Apocalypse Series

Take a little post-apocalyptic Mad Max iconography, a Mean Girls-style teen ecology, throw in some fourth-wall breaks, iconic pop songs, a teen romance, and what do you get? Well, that’d be Netflix’s upcoming series Daybreak, a wild and sun-soaked teen apocalypse series starring Colin Ford as an every-teen in the post-apocalypse who’s trying to reconnect with the girl he loves.
We previously got a look at a teaser trailer for the new series, but this one gives a whole lot more context (and F-bombs) about what to expect. No doubt, teen content does killer for Netflix after the wildfire success of originals like 13 Reasons Why and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, and Daybreak is firing off in the midst of the streamer’s popular seasonal Netflix and Chills lineup, so this one could be a breakout for the streamer. Or, it could go the quiet way of Netflix’s last teen-pocalyptic thriller The Society. Who can tell when there’s new Netflix content every day?
Set in the peak-Suburban city of Glendale, California, Daybreak is described as “part samurai saga, part endearing coming-of-age story, and part Battle Royale,” and also stars Matthew Broderick as the High School principal, alongside Krysta Rodriguez, Sophie Simnett, Austin Crute, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Cody Kearsley, Jeanté Godlock, and Gregory Kasyan. The series comes from EPs Aron Eli Coleite, Brad Peyton, and Jeff Fierson and arrives on Netflix on October 24. Check out the trailer and very Ferris Bueller-y poster debut below.
Here’s the official synopsis for Daybreak:
“In this post-apocalyptic, genre-bending series, the city of Glendale, California is populated by marauding gangs of jocks, gamers, the 4-H Club, and other fearsome tribes who are kicking ass as they fight to survive in the wake of a nuclear blast (on the night of Homecoming…ugh).
Following an eclectic group of survivors as they navigate this strange and treacherous world, DAYBREAK is part samurai saga, part endearing coming-of-age story, and part Battle Royale. This Generation A series (A for Apocalypse! Get it?) is rated TV MA.
Starring Matthew Broderick (in his first series role) as Glendale High School’s Principal Michael Burr; Krysta Rodriguez as the biology teacher; Colin Ford as our hero and every-teen, 17-year-old Josh Wheeler; Sophie Simnett as Sam Dean, the most widely admired girl at Glendale High; Austin Crute as contemplative samurai Wesley Fists; Alyvia Alyn Lind as highly unstable kid genius Angelica Green; Cody Kearsley as Turbo Bro Jock, the bloodthirsty leader of the jocks; Jeanté Godlock as Mona Lisa, his badass right-hand woman; and Gregory Kasyan as Eli Cardashyan (not that Kardashian).”