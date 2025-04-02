Vampires stalk modern-day Vietnam in the new horror film Daydreamers. In a new Collider-exclusive trailer, the streets of Ho Chi Minh City run red with blood as two brothers take different paths to exploring their inhumanity. The film will have a limited theatrical release starting May 2, with a wider release to follow; it will be released digitally and on video on demand on June 3.

In our exclusive trailer, we meet Nhat (Tran Ngoc Vang), a young vampire who's been raised in the country and taught to suppress his bloodsucking urges. Soon, his long-lost brother Marco (Thuan Nguyen) comes back into his life and introduces him to a new way of life in the city, where vampires run rampant and prey upon the city's human inhabitants. However, there he also meets Ha (Trinh Thao), a rebellious girl who forces him to break vampire law. Now, the city's ageless vampire queen Trieu (Vietnamese superstar Chi Pu) wants Nhat and Ha dead and sends her undead legions to find them. Meanwhile, another group of vampires, the Daydreamers, strive to become human again. As Nhat races to survive, he must face his own brother, who's become Trieu's lover — and one or both may not live to see another sunrise.

What Other Vampire Movies Are Coming Out This Year?

2024 ended on a high note for fang-fans, with Robert Eggers' unforgettable remake of Nosferatu, and it seems that 2025 will also offer Coming up on the horizon is Ryan Coogler's Sinners, which tells the tale of two twin brothers (Michael B. Jordan...and Michael B. Jordan) who return to their Southern hometown in the 1930s to find it infested with evil; it hits theaters this month. Set for release this summer is Dracula: A Love Tale, Luc Besson's reimagining of Bram Stoker's classic novel: Caleb Landry Jones will star as the Count. Further along the road is Brides, a new horror film from Chloe Okuno; it will star Maika Monroe as a woman in 1960s Italy who is targeted by a vampire to become his latest bride. On a lighter note, bloodsuckers are set to clash with a different form of undead in Zombies 4: Rise of the Vampires, the latest installment in Disney's teenage horror comedy franchise.

Daydreamers was written by Vietnamese-American filmmaker Timothy Linh Bui (Powder Blue); he also wrote the script with Doan Si Nguyen. It was produced by Bui, Anh Tran, and Irene Trinh. It is distributed in the US by Dark Star Pictures.

Daydreamers will be released in theaters in fifteen US cities on May 2, with a wider release to follow; it will be released digitally and on video on demand on June 3. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for Daydreamers above and the new poster below.