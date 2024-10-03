Congratulations are in order for the 60th anniversary of Days of our Lives. Believe it or not, it has been almost 6 decades since the beloved soap opera premiered on NBC back in 1965 and, after so many years, the show is still going strong even after moving from regular programming to streaming. Days is currently airing Season 60 on Peacock, a feat that was made possible thanks to an additional two-season renewal it earned in March last year. 60 is a big milestone and in keeping with its lifelong tradition, a slew of fan-favorite veterans will return to Salem to grace the 60th anniversary celebrations next year.

It's always exciting to see former cast members return to Salem. Most recently, Alison Sweeney returned in her beloved series regular role as Sami, and the forthcoming celebration will see Salem welcome even more of its alums. According to a new TV insider report, other exciting faves set to grace the milestone season include Leann Hunley (Anna) and Chandler Massey (Will) Christie Clark (Carrie), Thaao Penghlis (Tony), Melissa Reeves (Jennifer), Victoria Konefal (Ciara), Charles Shaughnessy (Shane) and Matthew Ashford (Jack). DOOL has a rather unusual shooting schedule where episodes are filmed eight months prior, so this means that these cast members have already reunited and completed shooting for the forthcoming episodes. However, fans will have to wait until next summer, precisely, June 2025, to watch episodes featuring their characters, and we have no doubt it will be grand.

Expressing excitement over the anticipated return of these iconic characters, executive producer Ken Corday shared; “We always love it when members of our beloved family return to Salem. Fans are really going to enjoy what we have in store beginning this fall and well into next year.” Corday whose parents, Ted Corday and Betty Corday were the brainchild behind the iconic show, have been an important driving force behind the scenes, helping the show successfully transition from one era to the next.

'Days of Our Lives' Stars Are Happy To Be Back

Close

Some former stars will make their entrance ahead of the rest and that includes Melissa Reeves. Reeves began playing Jennifer Horton in 1985 and has returned on other occasions to reprise the character that has won her two Daytime Emmy Awards and four Soap Opera Digest Awards. Her character will feature in the 1500th episode, which will air on Peacock this December. Sharing her excitement with TVLine about reuniting with the gang, she said; “It’s literally like when you don’t see your family, and then you have a family reunion. I’m like, ‘I have to focus on the storyline but at the same time, I want to visit everyone and find out what’s going on in their lives.’ You could text people that, but there’s nothing like seeing people in person.”

It was obviously an exciting occasion for Reeves and there's no doubt that fans will certainly feel the same when the celebratory episodes premiere on Peacock in June 2025. Days of Our Lives Season 60 is currently airing on Peacock.

WATCH ON PEACOCK