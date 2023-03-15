Days of Our Lives will officially live to see its 60th anniversary as it has just been announced that the daytime soap opera has been renewed for two additional seasons at Peacock. This means that DOOL which is currently airing its 58th season on the streamer will last through to at least Season 60 further cementing its place on the list of the world's longest-running shows.

Fans of the venerable show expressed worrying concern over the show's fate after NBC announced last year that it was removing the program completely from its network time slot and relocating it to a new home – its exclusive streaming service, Peacock. Suspicions included that the move was the first step NBC was taking to prepare fans for an impending end. However, the change did not deter faithful fans who moved in droves to the streaming platform and helped it secure a consistent position on Peacock's coveted Top 10 list which in turn informed Peacock's decision. In an era where show good ratings don't always guarantee a renewal, it is satisfying to see Peacock reward fan loyalty by offering two more rounds of drama and adventure through the city of Salem.

Before DOOL's arrival on Peacock, the streamer had demonstrated commitment to the series by ordering a spin-off limited series Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem which follows the lives of former Salem residents beyond their time on the original show. Shortly after the sequel premiere, the holiday film, Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas starring familiar faces including Chandler Massey and Alison Sweeney aired on the streamer. These projects perhaps served to test DOOL's feasibility on the platform prior to its arrival a year later. To the fan's delight, the recipe worked, and now the sands continue to flow through the hourglass. In keeping with the usual TV tradition which DOOL has adopted through the years, the upcoming 60th anniversary season means that the milestone season will likely feature the return of show veterans which could possibly include a few of the names that fans are dying to see return.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'Days of Our Lives': 10 Actors Who Played More Than One Character

Days of Our Lives Has Won A Bevy of Awards

Days of Our Lives has maintained incredible consistency in the awards circuit season after season. So far, the show has won a whopping 61 Emmy Awards. At the Daytime Emmys last year, it received the award for Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Drama. The show is also a frequent winner of People’s Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, and Prism Awards, to name but a few.

Days of Our Lives hails from Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. The show is executive produced by Ken Corday along with co-executive producer Albert Alarr while Ron Carlivati serves as head writer. Days of Our Lives airs new episodes exclusively on Peacock weekdays at 6 am.