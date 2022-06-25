The 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards took place this Friday, June 24, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, and the ceremony yielded outstanding results for ABC’s General Hospital, already known for being the longest-running American soap opera. The series, which has been airing since 1963, was awarded five awards including Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series and Outstanding Daytime Drama Series.
Another noteworthy winner was The Kelly Clarkson Show, hosted by singer Kelly Clarkson, which won a total of 7 awards including Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show. Clarkson herself is now a three-time winner of Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, having won the award three years in a row. As to what concerns game shows, Steve Harvey was given the honor of Outstanding Game Show Host for Family Feud, while Jeopardy! emerged victorious with the Outstanding Game Show award.
Prior to this event, on June 18, the Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards took place and awarded The Kelly Clarkson show with 5 awards, followed right after by the Netflix documentary Penguin Town with 3 awards, and tied with 2 awards were Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, The Young and the Restless, You vs. Wild: Out Cold, and The Drew Barrymore Show.
Since its founding in 1974, The Daytime Emmy Awards have aimed at recognizing outstanding accomplishments in TV programming in an ample array of categories, which includes daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and courtroom programs. 2022 marked the first year in which the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards were turned into their own event and competition.
The Daytime Emmy Awards aired on CBS and were available for streaming on Paramount+.
The winners’ list for this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards is as follows:
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
General Hospital, ABC — WINNER
Beyond Salem, Peacock
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Days of Our Lives, NBC
The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair, The Young and the Restless, CBS — WINNER
Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, General Hospital, ABC
Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos, General Hospital, ABC
Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, Days of Our Lives, NBC
OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
John McCook as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS — WINNER
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives, NBC
James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital, ABC — WINNER
Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital, ABC
Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, General Hospital, ABC — WINNER
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital, ABC
Jordi Vilasuso as Ray Rosales, The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital, ABC — WINNER
Lindsay Arnold as Allie Horton, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS
William Lipton as Cameron Webber, General Hospital, ABC
Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson, General Hospital, ABC
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Days of Our Lives, NBC — WINNER
Beyond Salem, Peacock
General Hospital, ABC
The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
General Hospital, ABC — WINNER
Beyond Salem, Peacock
Days of Our Lives, NBC
The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
Jeopardy!, SYNDICATED — WINNER
Family Feud, SYNDICATED
Let’s Make a Deal, CBS
The Price Is Right, CBS
Wheel of Fortune, SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
Steve Harvey, Family Feud, SYNDICATED — WINNER
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal, CBS
Leah Remini, People Puzzler, Game Show Network
Pat Sajak, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, ABC
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune, SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW
Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, Disney+ — WINNER
GMA3: What You Need to Know, ABC
Peace of Mind with Taraji, Facebook Watch
Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch
Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook Watch
Tamron Hall, SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall, SYNDICATED — WINNER
Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook Watch
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain, The View, ABC
Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind with Taraji, Facebook Watch
Robin Roberts, Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts,, Disney+
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW
The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED — WINNER
The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED
Hot Ones, Complex Networks
Live with Kelly and Ryan, SYNDICATED
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna NBC
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED — WINNER
Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna, NBC
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan, SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES
Entertainment Tonight, SYNDICATED — WINNER
Access Hollywood, SYNDICATED
Extra, SYNDICATED
Inside Edition, SYNDICATED