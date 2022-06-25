Check out the full list of winners from the 2022 ceremony.

The 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards took place this Friday, June 24, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, and the ceremony yielded outstanding results for ABC’s General Hospital, already known for being the longest-running American soap opera. The series, which has been airing since 1963, was awarded five awards including Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series and Outstanding Daytime Drama Series.

Another noteworthy winner was The Kelly Clarkson Show, hosted by singer Kelly Clarkson, which won a total of 7 awards including Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show. Clarkson herself is now a three-time winner of Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, having won the award three years in a row. As to what concerns game shows, Steve Harvey was given the honor of Outstanding Game Show Host for Family Feud, while Jeopardy! emerged victorious with the Outstanding Game Show award.

Prior to this event, on June 18, the Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards took place and awarded The Kelly Clarkson show with 5 awards, followed right after by the Netflix documentary Penguin Town with 3 awards, and tied with 2 awards were Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, The Young and the Restless, You vs. Wild: Out Cold, and The Drew Barrymore Show.

Image via CBS Television Distribution

Since its founding in 1974, The Daytime Emmy Awards have aimed at recognizing outstanding accomplishments in TV programming in an ample array of categories, which includes daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and courtroom programs. 2022 marked the first year in which the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards were turned into their own event and competition.

The Daytime Emmy Awards aired on CBS and were available for streaming on Paramount+.

The winners’ list for this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards is as follows:

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

General Hospital, ABC — WINNER

Beyond Salem, Peacock

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Days of Our Lives, NBC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Image via CBS

Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair, The Young and the Restless, CBS — WINNER

Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, General Hospital, ABC

Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos, General Hospital, ABC

Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, Days of Our Lives, NBC

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Image via CBS

John McCook as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS — WINNER

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives, NBC

James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Image via ABC

Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital, ABC — WINNER

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital, ABC

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, General Hospital, ABC — WINNER

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital, ABC

Jordi Vilasuso as Ray Rosales, The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Image via ABC

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital, ABC — WINNER

Lindsay Arnold as Allie Horton, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS

William Lipton as Cameron Webber, General Hospital, ABC

Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson, General Hospital, ABC

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Days of Our Lives, NBC — WINNER

Beyond Salem, Peacock

General Hospital, ABC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

General Hospital, ABC — WINNER

Beyond Salem, Peacock

Days of Our Lives, NBC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Image via CBS

Jeopardy!, SYNDICATED — WINNER

Family Feud, SYNDICATED

Let’s Make a Deal, CBS

The Price Is Right, CBS

Wheel of Fortune, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Image via ABC

Steve Harvey, Family Feud, SYNDICATED — WINNER

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal, CBS

Leah Remini, People Puzzler, Game Show Network

Pat Sajak, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, ABC

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

Image via Disney+

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, Disney+ — WINNER

GMA3: What You Need to Know, ABC

Peace of Mind with Taraji, Facebook Watch

Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch

Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook Watch

Tamron Hall, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall, SYNDICATED — WINNER

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook Watch

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain, The View, ABC

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind with Taraji, Facebook Watch

Robin Roberts, Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts,, Disney+

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED — WINNER

The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED

Hot Ones, Complex Networks

Live with Kelly and Ryan, SYNDICATED

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna NBC

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED — WINNER

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna, NBC

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan, SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Entertainment Tonight, SYNDICATED — WINNER

Access Hollywood, SYNDICATED

Extra, SYNDICATED

Inside Edition, SYNDICATED