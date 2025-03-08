Whether you're waking up and sipping your cup of coffee or eating your sandwich at lunch, the American daytime talk show has been a place where viewers tune in as appointment viewing. Whether it be seeking the latest celebrity interview, a political perspective, or conversations with truly fascinating individuals, talk shows are the place where you're destined to be entertained.

But a great talk show needs an excellent talk show host. If you ever look at the names of stars who have had a shot at their own show, you might be shocked. With only so many daytime slots, when one opens, it's hard to find a show that may fill the void as some legends have over the years. To be a great talk show host, one must look at some of the best of all time. These icons were exceptional with the live studio audience. They entertained through engaging conversations. And most importantly, they had longevity. Here are the best of the best.

10 Wendy Williams

'The Wendy Williams Show'

Image via FOX/The Wendy Williams Show

"How you doin'?" When Wendy Williams would ask, we'd have to say we'd be doing great because the extravagant host of her titular show made us feel good. Wendy Williams has become a pop culture icon thanks to the run of The Wendy Williams Show. Over the course of 13 seasons and over 1500 shows, The Wendy Williams show became appointment television for fans eager to learn the pop culture tea. The show had loyal viewership because they adored Wendy. How could you not? Her rendition of "Hot Topics" became a viral segment simply because Wendy was unafraid to talk about what was on people's mind.

Thanks to her ability to appeal to her live studio audience, she made fans feel she was their friend. She literally referred to them lovingly as her co-hosts. Though Wendy has found herself surrounded by controversy while on the air, it's the aftermath following the end of her series that has created its own flurry of headlines. Like Britney Spears, there is a large cohort of supporters who are eager to see the best for Wendy. Like the woman who tops this list before her, Wendy Williams was representative of a community underrepresented in the daytime talk show world. Wendy Williams has opened doors.

9 Rosie O'Donnell

'The Rosie O'Donnell Show', 'The View'

Image via ABC

Prior to earning a slot in daytime, Rosie O'Donnell was predominantly known for her extensive body of work as an actress. When an opening was available to take over for Carnie Wilson's short-lived talk show, Rosie O'Donnell was tapped to try her hand. Perhaps she was gravely underrated, but The Rosie O'Donnell Show not only took off, it changed the game. With many other daytime shows focusing on human interest pieces that might have gone off the rails, The Rosie O'Donnell Show was an explosion of celebrity celebration. Rosie O'Donnell wasn't just a host, she was a fan. Everyone who she brought on her show she truly admired. Her joy was transcendent.

Her ability to make you feel good made The Rosie O'Donnell Show a must-watch daytime entertainment. For many millennials, it was the show you'd watch when you were home sick. Rosie was known for her bits, including the infamous Koosh, her admiration for Barbra Streisand, and her massive crush on Tom Cruise. We can still hear, "Tommy, can you hear me?" playing to this day. Rosie's show, filmed in New York City, gave a massive spotlight to the theater community, not only celebrating the shows, but the people who made them. The Rosie O'Donnell Show was special because of the host.

With so much infamy and praise for her series, The View brought her in when there was a vacancy. But the Rosie O'Donnell fans knew and loved from her previous show was very much not who became a co-host on The View. With politics coming to the forefront, a different side of Rosie emerged, suddenly making her a divisive personality on daytime. She was much more outspoken, often feuding with her right-wing cohosts, namely Elisabeth Hasselbeck. Rosie has had two one-and-done experiences on The View, but in her short time on the series, she has made history. There are two Rosies who have been on daytime, and they both have a tremendous impact on the industry.