Alright alright alright. Dazed and Confused fans this one's for you. It’s been 30 years since Richard Linklater’s classic coming-of-age film first landed in theaters (we don’t know how that much time has passed either) and to celebrate, Focus Features is going all out with a slew of exciting surprises for the dedicated fandom. From San Diego to Los Angeles, and even Austin, no two experiences will be alike, meaning that you might want to cancel your summer plans and embark on a Dazed and Confused tour around the country.

For those already heading to San Diego Comic Con, we have great news for you as an entire weekend of activities is planned from July 20-23 in the Interactive Zone. Enjoy special photo-ops and themed giveaways during this all-encompassing experience and even take home some exclusive anniversary merch that won’t be for sale outside the Con. If you missed the special April 20 (4/20) screenings around the country, fear not as that weekend will also see screenings at the Digital Gym Cinema in San Diego.

Just a little bit north of San Diego, in LA, Focus will be teaming up with the city’s iconic video store Vidiots at the Eagle Theater where two screenings of the film will roll on Saturday, July 29. Of course, there will also be plenty of giveaways with a commemorative movie poster for each attendee. Finally, the biggest gathering of all will happen on September 16 and 17 in Austin, Texas where the film took place. The first event of the weekend will happen at the Round Rock Express where a themed baseball game will kick off the festivities with plenty of exclusive merchandise on sale. Linklater is set to throw the first pitch while several of the feature’s cast members will settle in for a pre-game panel. Then, on September 17, you’ll want to pack a picnic and a lawn chair for an outdoor screening at the Moody Amphitheater which is to be followed by a discussion with Linklater and a handful of cast members. Again, those SDCC attendees could be living the dream double time as the pop-up at the Con will include a chance to win a free trip to Austin for the celebrations.

What Makes Dazed and Confused Such a Classic?

Known for his eye behind critically-acclaimed titles like Boyhood, Slacker, and School of Rock, Linklater knocked it out of the park with 1993’s Dazed and Confused. Depicting the last day of school and the incredible party that followed, the film bounces from teen to teen in a brilliantly formed storyline. Also penning the script, Linklater gathered an incredible cast to pull the coming-of-age tale together. The film boasted a lineup of up-and-coming talent that included Ben Affleck, Jason London, Parker Posey, Matthew McConaughey, Milla Jovovich, Joey Lauren Adams, Adam Goldberg, Rory Cochrane, and Nicky Katt. A cult classic, the film only grew in followers over the last three decades making it nothing but deserving of this monumental celebration.

Grab tickets for the SDCC screening here, the Vidiots screening here, and the Austin events here.