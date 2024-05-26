The Big Picture Richard Linklater's Dazed and Confused captures the essence of high school rebellion and relaxed nostalgia as one of the most beloved coming-of-age movies.

Everybody Wants Some!! serves as a sister film, set in college, showcasing Linklater's growth as a filmmaker over the years.

Linklater has an idea for a third film in the series, but it's not as "institutional" as the first two.

In 1993, director Richard Linklater took audiences on a familiar journey and followed the last day of school for a group of students in Austin, Texas in 1976. Truly one of the best titles in the coming-of-age genre, whether you graduated from high school in 1976 or 2024, the primary themes of Dazed and Confused continue to ring true. Essentially, if you’ve had a high school experience, there’s at least one character that you’ll recognize as a friend or even yourself.

A few years, and many movies later, in 2016, Linklater would put out Everybody Wants Some!! which is a sort of soul sibling to Dazed and Confused. Both movies take place in Austin, Texas, and follow a group of students with Everybody Wants Some!! moving the story from the halls of high school to the dorms of college and picking up at the beginning of a fresh year versus the end of one.

Over the years, many fans have come to see Everybody Wants Some!! as a sequel to Dazed and Confused, leaving the ever-nagging question of “Will there ever be a third film?” up in the air. During an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, for his upcoming Netflix film, Hit Man, Linklater shared his idea for a potential follow-up and why it may not be the neatest of fits for a trilogy. He explained:

“One was high school, one was college. What’s next, you know? I kind of do have a story that takes place in Austin in the mid-’80s. It’s just, like, a mid-twenties punk scene, but it’s not as institutional. High school’s an institution, college is an institution. This is just more free-wheeling, so I don’t know if that would fit into the official trilogy. For now, those two are definitely sister films in my mind. Everybody Wants Some!!, to me, is the better movie technically. I love the characters in both, but I was just a better filmmaker by then, I feel. When I made Dazed I was conflicted because high school was conflicted. College, I was doing that, and I was like, ‘Oh, this was all fun!’ I loved the freedom, I realized, so the film’s more relaxed, more fun because it was just pure fun. High school was more conflicted to me. For kids out there, college is more fun than high school. You want to be progressing in this world, not going back. Freedom.”

The Legacy Of ‘Dazed and Confused’

Both movies have a legacy of their own and connected Linklater with incredible performers. Years after a small appearance in Fast Food Nation, Glen Powell took a lead role in Everybody Wants Some!! before collaborating with Linklater again on Hit Man. But, there’s just something about Dazed and Confused that puts it on a pedestal of its own. The movie has a relaxed flow to it as viewers follow along with the excitement building during and after the last day of school and opens up so many different characters and dynamics. Not to mention, it served as Matthew McConaughey’s breakthrough role and also featured a myriad of other (at the time) rising stars, such as Ben Affleck, Jason London, Milla Jovovich, Parker Posey, Cole Hauser, and more. Now part of the Criterion Collection, Dazed and Confused has solidified itself as a favorite for generations to come.

