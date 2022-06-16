Netflix is taking on one of history’s greatest mysteries: the case of D.B. Cooper. Deadline reports that the streamer has picked up a docuseries from Fulwell 73 Productions titled D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! which will shed some light, and hopefully some new evidence, on the decades-old case.

For those intrigued, but not yet in the know, let us catch you up! The story of one of the greatest unsolved heists goes all the way back to 1971 when a man on a Northwest Airlines passenger jet took over the flight and made his way off the plane and into the air with $200,000. The man, known as D.B. Cooper was never seen again, as he vanished into the sky along with a stash of cash and his real identity. In 2016, the case was officially put on ice by the FBI, allowing the public to take a good look at the evidence left behind which included a clip-on tie, a mother-of-pearl tie clip, and eight cigarette butts — because hijacking a plane and making off with today’s monetary equivalent of over $1.4 million dollars is a stressful gig.

Over the past 50+ years, many have tried to uncover the truth about the man, the myth, and the legend, but all have come up short. Although there are some good guesses and theories swirling around about who the mysterious swindler may be, nothing has ever been solidified. Of the suspects, the lineup includes a Boeing employee, a former WWII paratrooper named Kenneth Peter Christiansen, a past leatherworker and Korean War veteran Lynn Doyle Cooper, and a former soldier turned recreational pilot with a day job working as a librarian named Barbara Dayton, who transitioned in 1969. It’s our guess that the docuseries will examine each of these suspects and more as they try to uncover the identity of Cooper.

The series will mark Fulwell 73’s first foray into the world of true crime, and the production company plans to pull out all the stops. They’ve built up quite an arsenal of professionals who have dedicated their lives and careers to the case including Tom Colbert, an investigator who spent a decade digging through files and authoring books all resulting in his theory that Cooper is none other than a retired pilot and ex-convict named Robert Rackstraw. Audiences also hear from Jonna Mendez who served as the CIA as the Chief of Disguise (which is a really cool job title), the author of Skyjack: The Hunt for D.B. Cooper, Geoffrey Gray, and another Cooper author, Bryan Burrough who penned the novels, Days of Rage and Public Enemies.

Along with the Cooper aficionados, the series is backed by some of the biggest names in true-crime-based projects today including celebrated director Marina Zenovich (The Way Down), Emmy Award-winning composer Blake Neely (The Flight Attendant), and graphic designer EJ Kang (Game of Thrones).

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! will find itself skydiving onto Netflix July 13. Check out the trailer for the docuseries down below.