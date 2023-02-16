Michelle Pfeiffer is back on the big screen with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The three-time Oscar nominee reprises her role as Janet Van Dyne, AKA the original Wasp, playing a much larger role compared to her short intervention in the film's predecessor.

Quantumaniaisn't the first superhero film Pfeiffer has done; back in 1992, she memorably played Catwoman in Tim Burton's Batman Returns, a now-iconic performance that forever redefined the character. Like Pfeiffer, many other actors have gone to Marvel after playing major characters in DC productions. And, in most cases, it was probably for the better.

1 Michelle Pfeiffer

Three-time Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer made her MCU debut with a short role in Ant-Man and the Wasp before making a brief cameo in Avengers: Endgame. The actor plays a much larger role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, acting as one of the film's most important characters thanks to her connection to the Quantum Realm.

Janet Van Dyne isn't the first comic book role Pfeiffer has played. The actor played Catwoman in Tim Burton's Batman Returns. Pfeiffer's work is now considered iconic and the ultimate version of the character, with many considering her performance as one of the best in the comic book genre. To this day, many consider Catwoman to be Pfeiffer's definitive role, although the actor has delivered multiple legendary performances.

2 Tommy Lee Jones

Oscar-winner Tommy Lee Jones appeared in the MCU as Chester Phillips, a stern yet ultimately supportive colonel in the US Army who becomes one of Cap's most trusted allies. Jones plays a major role in the film, leaving a strong impression on Cap's story despite being a one-and-done part.

Jones is no stranger to the comic book genre. In 1995, he played Harvey Dent, AKA Two-Face, in Joel Schumacher's Batman Forever. Unlike many of his other famous roles, Jones delivers a pleasantly wild performance as Two-Face, adapting well to Schumacher's neon-colored homage to the Silver Age of comic books and forming a truly deranged pairing with Jim Carrey's Riddler.

3 Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds was born to play Deadpool. The Canadian actor is brilliant as the Merc with a Mouth, going all-in on the character's exuberance to deliver one of, if not the wildest, most creative, unforgettable performance in any superhero movie. He is so good that he's among the few actors that survived the Fox acquisition, with Deadpool set to make his MCU debut sooner rather than later.

Although he briefly played Wade Wilson in 2008's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Reynolds then played a much larger role in DC's 2011 misfire Green Lantern. The film was bad, and Reynolds isn't a fan of it either – he famously had Deadpool kill "Ryan Reynolds" after reading the screenplay – but at least he met his future wife, Blake Lively.

4 Laurence Fishburne

Oscar-nominee Laurence Fishburne played Bill Foster in the 2018 MCU film Ant-Man and the Wasp. His character was somewhat wasted, especially for an actor of his caliber, but it's always great to see Fishburne on screen, and he is more than capable of elevating even the most insignificant role.

Fisburne's first superhero film was 2013's Man of Steel, where he played the iconic Perry White. Sadly, Fishburne was equally wasted in his DC movies, with Zack Snyder never knowing what to do with White's character. Still, true to his reputation as one of the all-time greats, Fishburne delivered on his scenes, making White a memorable character despite having nothing to do.

5 Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin has starred in multiple Marvel movies, playing Cable in Deadpool 2 and Thanos across several films in the MCU. Although his performance as Cable was good, his take on the Mad Titan is superb, especially in Avengers: Infinity War, where his motion capture performance was Oscar-worthy.

However, Marvel wasn't Brolin's first venture into the superhero genre. In 2010, fresh off his Oscar nomination, Brolin starred as Jonah Hex in the film of the same name. Unfortunately, the film is terrible, tanking at the box office and quickly becoming one of the most infamous comic book-based adaptations in cinematic history.

6 Michael Fassbender

Image via 20th Century Fox

And speaking of Jonah Hex, the film had another Oscar-nominee on its ranks: Michael Fassbender, who played the bowler-hat-wearing, psychopathic henchman Burke. Although a secondary villain, Burke is one of the film's few good parts, with Fassbender understanding exactly the type of movie he's in.

Fassbender would jump to the Marvel train the following year, playing Erik Lensherr, AKA Magneto, in the incredible X-Men: First Class, a prequel in the FOX X-Men saga. Fassbender played magneto for three more films, making the character his own and leaving a lasting legacy in the superhero genre.

7 Angela Bassett

Image via Marvel Studios

Soon-to-be Oscar winner Angela Bassett played the first version of Amanda Waller in Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern. The character had nothing to do with her comic book counterpart, with Bassett playing a tone-down, nearly unrecognizable version of the famed comic book villain.

Bassett would later receive a role worthier of her talents when Ryan Cooglercast her as Queen Ramonda in his 2018 critically-acclaimed film Black Panther. She reprised the role for a short cameo in Endgame before returning in full strength in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Her performance garnered universal acclaim and an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

8 Russell Crowe

Image via Marvel

Rusell Crowe surprised everyone with his silly, hilarious performance in Taika Waititi's 2022 superhero comedy Thor: Love and Thunder. Crowe is clearly having the time of his life playing an absurd, over-the-top version of the Greek God, delivering one of his lightest, most effortless work in years.

Thor wasn't the first superhero film in Crowe's resumé. The Oscar-winner first played Jor-El in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, doing the most with a somewhat thankless role. Crowe is investing greatly in the Marvel business, as he will also appear in the upcoming Kraven the Hunter film in an undisclosed role.

9 Christian Bale

Image Via Disney

He is Batman. Oscar-winner Christian Bale became a cinematic icon with his performance as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Christopher Nolan's hyper-realistic take on the Dark Knight. The British actor played Batman in three films, with The Dark Knight standing as one of, if not the all-time best entry in the superhero genre.

Ten years after his last sting as Batman, Bale returned to the world of comic book movies as the villain in Thor: Love and Thunder. Unfortunately, the film wasn't nearly as good as Bale's previous superhero projects, although he was definitely a highlight. Indeed, Bale elevated the character of Gorr, the God Butcher, even if the MCU wasted the villain's potential.

10 Michael Keaton

Image via Marvel Studios

He is also Barman. Should-be-Oscar-winner Michael Keaton cemented his legacy as a cinematic icon with Tim Burton's Batman movies, Batman and Batman Returns. The actor played arguably the best live-action version of Bruce Wayne and one of the best Batmans, delivering a stoic yet compelling take on the Caped Crusader.

Following his career resurgence in the mid-2010s, Keaton joined the MCU playing Adrian Toomes, AKA Vulture, in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. Like many other Marvel villains, Keaton was wasted, but he still elevated the role, turning Toomes into one of the most layered and fascinating antagonists in the MCU.

