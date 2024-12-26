Superman & Lois just concluded its fourth and final season. While that would be bittersweet enough for fans of the acclaimed television adaptation of the Man of Steel, the series finale also marked the end of a long chapter in DC history, as The CW network’s decades-long collaboration with the comic book publisher has ended, at least for the time being. Since the premiere of Superman prequel Smallville in 2001 (when The CW was known as The WB), there has been one or more DC-based series on the network, with the exception of a brief interval between Smallville’s conclusion in 2011 and the premiere of Arrow the following year, with the latter show spawning a sprawling, interconnected franchise. While all of these various series had their respective ups and downs, they also accomplished quite a lot for progressing the development of live-action comic book adaptations while also being (for the most part) plainly entertaining television, so it’s especially pleasing that the final tangentially related series has come to such a strong conclusion.

The CW Showed That There's More to DC Than Batman and Superman

Although DC’s CW era started and ended with a focus on Superman, who is, of course, a household name, one of its greatest successes was elevating more obscure and/or less popular characters from the DC library to star status. Particularly in its later seasons, Smallville featured an assortment of both fan favorites and deep cuts from DC canon beyond the confines of the Superman franchise as supporting characters, with Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Justin Hartley) becoming especially crucial and eventually joining the series’ main cast. This, and Stephen Amell’s subsequent portrayal of Oliver as the Arrowverse’s original hero, made the character, who in the past had often been dismissed and mocked as a knock-off of the more popular Batman, a favorite for a much wider audience.

The Arrowverse then went on to repeat this process, vastly enlarging the fanbases for heroes such as Black Canary, Batwoman, and Black Lightning, as well as villains like Deathstroke and the Suicide Squad. This in turn paved the way for different iterations of some of these characters, as well as other formerly niche figures like Aquaman and Shazam/Captain Marvel, to be featured in DC films later in the 2010s, although, ironically, few of these big screen characters achieved success as consistent as that of their television counterparts. Even the Barry Allen iteration of The Flash, and Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, who headlined two of the Arrowverse’s longest-running series (in which they were played by Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist, respectively) and previously had more name recognition than many of their peers, had not had their mythologies explored so thoroughly in previous adaptations, and certainly not in live action.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe was the first franchise to show that the kind of interconnected, crossover-heavy storytelling common in superhero comic books was possible to translate into live action, the Arrowverse proved it was feasible with the more limited resources commonly available to television productions. Furthermore, the franchise accomplished several key undertakings to develop the genre further, with arguably the greatest being the utilization of the multiverse. While the general idea of alternate realities is fairly common in the larger fantasy and science fiction genres, superhero comics use the multiverse in a specific way that allows different iterations of characters and stories to coexist and even interact with one another. After briefly hinting at it in the conclusion of its first season, The Flash introduced the multiverse in full in its second season, which started in 2015, more than a year before Marvel began alluding to the concept in the first Doctor Strange film.

The Arrowverse used the multiverse for various purposes, confronting characters with altered versions of the most important moments in their lives and allowing fan favorite actors to take on new roles after their first characters died or were otherwise written off. As in the comics, the multiverse also led to multiple versions of the same character (some played by one actor, others by multiple) interacting and past stories being followed up on, with the franchise expanding its reach to connect to films from the Batman and Superman series, and TV shows on other networks and platforms, such as Netflix’s Lucifer. This culminated in the crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths," an adaptation of the comic book event of the same name that coincided with Arrow’s final season and rivals films like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder’s Justice League as DC’s most ambitious crossover project, with many fans and critics comparing it favorably to such titles. Other DC and Marvel productions, as well as independent films and series such as Everything Everywhere All at Once, have found success in exploring the multiverse and owe a debt to The CW’s superhero shows for introducing the concept to wider audiences.

The Arrowverse Highlighted Diverse Heroes

Another highlight of the series since the start Arrowverse was their approach to representation. In addition to centering female characters and perspectives on series like Supergirl, Batwoman, and others, the Arrowverse also highlighted characters and actors from other marginalized communities, including ethnic minorities and especially the LGBTQ community. When Arrow Season 2 reintroduced the character of Sara Lance (Caity Lotz), the franchise’s first iteration of the Black Canary who would later become a main cast member in the spin-off Legends of Tomorrow, the character was revealed to be bisexual. Since then, almost all the subsequent seasons and series have featured one or more LGBTQ characters with storylines that explored their sexualities without making them their defining characteristics and earning several of the shows well-deserved award nominations and other accolades. The shows further reflected the socially conscious nature of many comic books by exploring other sociopolitical issues ranging from wealth inequality and discrimination to gun violence and corruption in law enforcement.

'Superman & Lois' Ends DC's CW Era on a High Note

Superman & Lois is one of the most self-contained of the shows, taking place in an isolated world of the multiverse despite its lead actors, Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, first portraying their characters in the Arrowverse, along with a few other connections. But it is still a fitting swan song to The CW era. Like that of many of its predecessors, the drama of the show comes from Clark Kent/Superman (Hoechlin) and his wife Lois Lane (Tulloch) having to balance their efforts to fight crime with their professional, social, and especially family responsibilities, emphasizing the importance of a superhero’s secret identity (or lack thereof) more so than many of the recent films in the genre do. It is also one of the most consistently strong of the series in terms of writing and highlights its own relatable issues, from the difficulties of modern journalism to mental and physical health challenges, especially those faced by women. The fourth season delivered an assortment of both intense thrills and deeply touching emotional developments, making for an excellent conclusion to both the show itself and The CW era as a whole. While there is certainly much to be excited about in regard to DC's live-action future, from James Gunn's new DC Universe to the continuation of Matt Reeves' Batman saga, future creators would do well to look to these shows for guidance, whether that means approaching storytelling in similar ways, bringing back some of the characters, actors, and/or filmmakers, or anything else.

Superman & Lois Season 4 is available to stream on The CW website.

