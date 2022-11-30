Warner Bros. Discovery booth at CCXP features many DC props, posters, and interactive experiences involving some of their upcoming movies, such as Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and The Flash. The DCEU is currently being restructured by recently appointed co-heads of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, so it was expected the company would hold any significant superhero reveals. However, there's still a lot to enjoy from the movies that are already on the schedule for release next year.

For Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, DC has set a replica of the Rock of Eternity, the place where the power of gods and heroes of old comes from. There's also what seems to be an interactive The Flash experience with a giant hamster wheel. Of course, there are massive posters for the three main DC movies to be released next, but unfortunately, there is no mention of Blue Beetle. After the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery, the company decided to scrap multiple DC projects in favor of a unified universe. Gunn and Safran are working on a 10-year plan that will include a coherent story across film, TV, animation, and even games, and Blue Beetle is one of the last projects to survive the Warner Bros. Discovery purge. This means the absence of the movie at CCXP gets us a little anxious about the movie possibly being delayed.

Since fans love to test their knowledge, Warner Bros. Discovery also set a stage for something they call "Battle of Fans," or "Batalha dos Fãs" in Portuguese. CCXP is happening in São Paulo, Brazil, and the company seems to hope fans will engage with each other to test their knowledge of their favorite franchises. The "Battle of Fans" competition doesn't look like it's exclusive to DC, though, as the company is bringing many other IPs to CCXP.

What Else Did Warner Bros. Discovery Bring to CCXP?

While DC’s future is uncertain, Warner Bros. Discovery still has some acclaimed IPs to milk on CCXP. That’s why the company set up a Harry Potter store filled with goodies fans can buy, from Hogwarts scarves to magic wands. The store looks stunning and will definitely be one of the most visited places on CCXP.

Warner Bros. Discovery also brought a literal House of Dragon, a rectangular structure from which a medieval creature looks to attendees through a dark door. We couldn’t get a look inside it, but the House of Dragon will probably offer some sort of store or interactive experiment for fans of the beloved series inspired by George R.R. Martin's books. Finally, there’s also a post-apocalyptic construction taken from the universe of The Last of Us, the beloved PlayStation game that’s becoming an HBO Max series next year.

The next DC movie to hit theaters will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods, on March 17, 2023. Check out the movie’s latest trailer below.