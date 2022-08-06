With two theatrical films made about them in the last decade, Suicide Squad has become one of the most memorable teams in comic book history. At its core, they are a team of B-to-D list super-villains and antiheroes conscripted into black-ops missions by the U.S. government in exchange for commuted sentences.

As such, the premise is ripe with potential for beloved (and not-so-beloved) characters from the DC universe to become recruited. Some are famous criminals with unique skills, and others are just people with gimmicks that provide good cannon fodder. Task Force X is the team to use if there is any way to experiment with some of the more obscure and bizarre DC characters.

Doctor Light

This brilliant physicist turned super villain is famous for being one of the first significant enemies of the Justice League and the Teen Titans. Using the surrounding light, he can turn himself invisible, fly, and imprison his enemies in shadows.

He has used his powers to strip abilities away from superheroes such as Wonder Girl and Superboy. However, the limits of his abilities are still unknown, making him somewhat campy but still quite dangerous. This would make him a valuable asset to Task Force X, though considering his frequent defeats, he is unlikely to last the entire mission.

Killer Frost

Somebody lied if somebody said Mr. Freeze was the most potent ice-themed villain. Killer Frost is an enemy that has become a famous enemy of Green Arrow, the Flash, and Firestorm. She has a somewhat frosty relationship with the latter, and anything he can do with fire, Killer Frost can do with ice.

She draws her power from the heat around her and converts it into ice. Weapons like flamethrowers, lasers, and the warmth of Superman’s laser vision can’t melt her; it only makes her stronger, leaving her true potential unknown.

Gorilla Grodd

A popular Flash villain with a lot of pent-up rages. He began as a simple-minded animal who gained intelligence and the ability to speak after an alien ship crashed on Earth with a pilot inside.

After giving this tribe of gorillas the same powers, the alien became the ruler of a tribe and community known as Gorilla City until Grodd killed him, planning to conquer the world once he became ruler. With his scientific genius, ability to control minds to obey anything he commands, and absorbing intelligence after eating people’s brains, he is a dangerous, cruel and powerful animal.

Solomon Grundy

This supporting Batman villain is the zombie of a murdered merchant named Cyrus Gold, who wears the clothes of two criminals he murdered upon his re-animation. When asked who he was, the only fact of his life when alive that he could remember was that he was born on a Monday. Pleased with the comparison between the classic nursery rhyme, he adopted that name as his new moniker.

He is a robust and mindless creature who, even when killed, never remains dead for long. This character has the potential for horror and comedy, and his near-invulnerability makes him a vital asset.

KGBeast

Both cinematic Suicide Squads have had top-tier assassins in their ranks, such as Deadshot, Bloodsport, and Peacemaker. On the chance neither come back, perhaps there’s nobody better to fill their void than KGBeast. A secret portion of the KGB called The Hammer trained this Batman villain to be a top-level assassin, martial artist, and master of cybernetic enhancement.

By his first appearance, he had already killed over 200 people, showing him to be both formidable and ruthless. After the Cold War ended, he threatened to blow up Gotham and became a Black Lantern, making him one of The Dark Knight’s underrated but surprisingly accomplished villains.

Clock King

Largely an enemy of Green Arrow, this character has had many identities throughout the years. In his origin, he turned to crime to support his sick sister, later becoming a member of the Injustice League and eventually the leader of his team of super villains. In another identity, he was the leader of a group that fought the Teen Titans and brainwashed young meta-humans into his army.

In another, he’s a crime boss in Seattle using a clock shop as a front for his illegal activities. Whatever the identity, costume, or general persona he has, the Clock King is a deadly brilliant figure and a comparatively good fighter, able to best the likes of Robin and Booster Gold.

Rainbow Creature

One of the strangest yet most creative enemies in DC is perhaps the bizarre behemoth simply known as Rainbow Creature. As his title implies, this creature made of rainbows emerged from a South American Volcano. Despite its bizarre appearance, the monster has proven remarkably effective against The Dark Knight and The Man of Steel.

It uses its colors for different abilities, i.e., red to cast fire, yellow to vaporize, and green to turn others flat/two-dimensional. When it runs out of this power (one can tell when it turns while), it must drain the color from whatever surrounds it.

Calendar Man

Already making a cameo appearance in The Suicide Squad, wherein he mercilessly mocked Polka-Dot Man, being drafted onto the next team would prove to be an effective use of karma. Theming his crimes around days of the year, he evolved gradually from another campy, silver age Batman goon into one of his most psychotically disturbed villains, becoming more akin to Hannibal Lecter than Egghead.

On occasion, he aids Batman and the police by offering criminal insight while taunting them with cryptic clues and questions. So naturally, this would make him a valuable recruit for Amanda Waller to use should the opportunity arise.

Kite Man

When people think of joke villains, Kite Man is usually the character they’re thinking of. Initially, a campy Silver Age villain who themed all his crimes and weapons around kites, he became far more utilized during DC Rebirth. It’s been revealed that he was once a down-on-his-luck criminal dragged into a conflict between the Joker and Riddler that resulted in the death of his son.

Despite his tragic origin, Kite-Man appears somewhat happier in this new persona, even having his own catchphrase (“Kite-Man, hell yeah!”). After Polka-Dot Man was given more of a tragic characterization, a similar one for Kite-Man might be the way to go.

Mr. Banjo

If DC is looking for a silly villain to use, this guy is the one. Appearing in Shazam comics in the 1940s, this Fatty Arbuckle-like figure will use his Morse code banjo to steal the government’s secrets and send them to international threats. He was one of the big red cheese’s earliest enemies, joining the Monster Society of Evil not long after his first appearance.

He made a surprise return in the Robot ChickenDC Comics Special, providing comedic banter from his general appearance and musical accompaniment for the final battle. If he can return here, a surprise (if possibly brief) return in a Suicide Squad would be interesting to see.

