The DC Comics line of films throughout the years has had a rollercoaster of a time finding good audience reception. Going from the likes of Superman: The Movie and Batman to ones like The Flash and Justice League is a huge part of what has led to such mixed reception surrounding DC's greater film landscape. It has led to the company being far more conservative regarding which characters they do and don't use in their films, resulting in some amazing heroes getting thrown to the side.

While more characters outside the core Justice League have gotten attention recently, there are still plenty of characters who've yet to get the love they deserve. Whether it's because they're under-featured or not used to the fullest they could be, these underappreciated DC characters deserve more love.

10 Hawkgirl

Last Seen: 'Harley Quinn' Season 4, Episode 6, "Metamorphosis"

Despite being featured in a good chunk of DC animated and television projects, Hawkgirl is not really known much by general audiences. The closest the character has gotten to being known worldwide by general audiences is her extended tenure in Justice League and Justice League Unlimited. While she is making an appearance in James Gunn's upcoming Superman film and will receive a lot more recognition from that, she's got a past of low appreciation.

Safe to say, fans are pretty excited to see set photos of Isabela Merced in the Hawkgirl costume and believe that Gunn will bring love to the character she hasn't necessarily seen before. Because, while she may be coming to film soon, it doesn't change the fact that, in the past, she's not been given much to showcase.

9 Spectre

Last Seen: 'Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths' (2024)

Most people will, unfortunately, only know of the Spectre character from the Arrowverse iteration of the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" story. However, the Arrowverse version is not the character featured in the comics, as Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) took up the mantle in the crossover. There's nothing wrong with this choice, as it worked quite well within the Arrowverse's context, but it's not the character at his core.

The most accurate version of the Spectre was recently featured in the smaller release of the Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths animated film trilogy. The true version of the character is incredibly interesting and a genuinely vital piece to the grand DC Comics puzzle, a divine entity with formidable abilities in service of The Presence, DC's version of God. A character like that definitely deserves some more love in the future, and it's high time he gets it.

8 The Doom Patrol

Last Seen: 'Doom Patrol' (2019)

Despite the positive reception that the live-action series Doom Patrol received upon release, they haven't gotten nearly as much attention as they deserve. The people who did watch Doom Patrol quickly fell in love with the wonderful characters on screen, and if that's not proof that these guys deserve more screen time in the future, not much can be done to convince people.

The Doom Patrol has the chance to be the Guardians of the Galaxy in James Gunn's new DCU. With his tendency to bring past actors back to fulfill new roles, it's also the perfect chance to bring the cast of the hit series back since people loved them so much previously. Beyond the stunt casting, the Doom Patrol is a truly unique group of individuals that represent some of DC's most interesting and conflicted heroes, and they'd make a worthy addition to any franchise.

7 Ragman

Last Seen: 'Arrow' Season 8, Episode 10, "Fadeout"

The only real film/television adaption of Ragman was in The CW's Arrow, where he was portrayed by Joe Dinicol. Even though Arrow had a tendency to redefine characters and give them more grounded takes, the show's iteration of Ragman was surprisingly accurate and really well done. The so-called tattered tatterdemalion of justice wears the Suit of Souls, which grants him the collective strength and knowledge of countless corrupt souls seeking redemption.

Whether they bring back Dinicol or not (they totally should), Ragman is a niche character pretty much no one knows anything about that totally deserves some love in animation, live-action, or wherever they can find it. Ragman deserves a spot in the heart of general audiences; he's compelling, has a unique set of powers, and a really cool costume.

6 Doctor Fate

Last Seen: 'Black Adam' (2022)

Despite not really finding a lot of public attention outside his appearance in Black Adam, Doctor Fate is one of the most popular characters in the DC Comics universe. His appearance in Black Adam, played by Pierce Brosnan, was one of the film's only redeeming qualities and a huge step in the right direction for bringing the mystical character to the same popularity level as the likes of his de-facto Marvel counterpart, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

The complexity behind Doctor Fate's origin and overall stories is super compelling and engaging. If given more love, people would absolutely fall in love with Doctor Fate and become highly invested in his story. He's also a vital part of the magic side of the DC universe, and if James Gunn would like to introduce magic users like Zatana (who was a direct connection with Doctor Fate), this character is pretty much a must-have.

5 Blue Beetle

Last Seen: 'Blue Beetle' (2023)

While he's gotten a solo film that did moderately well at the box office and on streaming, Blue Beetle expands much further beyond what was featured in the 2023 film. There's massive hope that he'll be getting more love in the DCU, with James Gunn confirming that Xolo Maridueña will return to play the DCU's version of the character. But outside of Jaime Reyes' Blue Beetle, there are a few others that really deserve some time in the limelight.

Ted Kord and Dan Garrett's iterations of the scarab-powered hero are just as spectacular. As mentioned by George Lopez's character in Blue Beetle, Kord and Garrett are some of the most fun DC characters. Ted Kord had a sense of humor and brought Batman-like gadgets but had fun with them. Kord can even exist alongside Jaime, as well, given the fact that he never wore the Scarab and his suit was instead made through science and innovation.