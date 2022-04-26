With the recent news that Warner Brothers Discovery is hoping to re-brand its DC Entertainment division, there's a lot of speculation out there as to what that means for the world's greatest heroes. Will we finally get a Man of Steel sequel, or will they reboot Superman completely? How will Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck's versions of Batman fit in with Robert Pattinson's? Will Wonder Woman and Aquaman be the sole continuous Justice Leaguers out there, or will new heroes be introduced to the team?

Unfortunately, we're in the "wait and see" stage right now, but that doesn't mean that we can't dream! With such a vast catalog of DC Comics characters to choose from, there are certainly a lot of ways the DC Entertainment Universe could continue post-Justice League and build a bigger universe for fans to enjoy. One thing that has helped DC stand apart from Marvel in recent years is the mix of standalone pictures and "continuity" films. Joker and The Batman were both incredibly well-received, largely because they were solid movies that were allowed to exist outside the DCEU continuity. Other movies like Aquaman, Shazam, and the two Wonder Woman films were at least in part bound by continuity, but that didn't stop them from being exciting additions nevertheless (with sequels on the way).

With WB's latest hopes for DC properties now known, we thought it'd be fun to put a list together of some of the most interesting and underappreciated heroes who would thrive in their own movie. And no, we're not talking about Green Arrow, Flash, Supergirl, or Nightwing — not because we wouldn't love to see films starring these characters (because we would), but because Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Titans all exist, meaning they've been in the live-action spotlight pretty recently.

Hawkgirl

Hawkman might be making his feature film debut in this year's upcoming Black Adam, but Hawkgirl seems to have been left behind (or killed off). While the character has been around for the better part of the last century, the Shayera Hol version of Hawkgirl was made most popular by the Justice League Unlimited animated series, and its sequel, which expanded her story far beyond her connection to Hawkman. There's a lot of potential in a Hawkgirl movie, largely because of the opportunity to explore another alien world, which is something we haven't seen much of in the DC Universe, since Man of Steel back in 2013.

There are plenty of ways we could see Hawkgirl's story play out in live-action though, especially if she were to encounter members of the Green Lantern Corps or maybe find herself in the middle of a war between her home world of Thanagar and the planet Rann. Either way, there's plenty of material to work with, and it would be a dream for many to see the Shayera Hol version of this character in live-action.

The Question

Another character who was given new life through the Justice League Unlimited animated series, The Question is an interesting pick because he's not really a superhero. Rather, this faceless detective was once a journalist named Vic Sage who used this face-mask technology to hide his identity while uncovering a conspiracy, that being the optimum word here when talking about the Question... See, Sage is something of a conspiracy theorist with an Ayn Rand-like stance on objectivism that keeps him on the fringes of society, constantly distrustful of the world and those in power. Sounds pretty timely!

Honestly, the Question would just make for a fascinating standalone movie, especially if you got David Duchovny on board. After seeing Matt Reeves' neo-noir take on The Batman, there's no limit to the similar stories of uncovering city-wide corruption that you could tell with the Question. Enemy of the State meets All The President's Men sounds like the perfect blend of political conspiracy thriller to this author, and that's exactly what the Question should be.

Plastic Man

Okay, so Plastic Man is admittedly a bit of a joke, or at least he can be, but there's a lot of comedic potential here. After Eel O'Brien, a former criminal, gets dosed with a strange chemical, he becomes a shapeshifting, nigh-invulnerable elastic man and decides to use his new gifts (and outlook on life) to fight crime. He's a real character and a bit of a wack-job (a lot like Jim Carrey's version of The Mask), but that's what would make a live-action feature so exciting. Plus, Plas has even been a member of the Justice League, so the sky's the limit for this guy!

With a hero so "out there," you'd have to pit him against a pretty zany villain to keep the energy consistent. Someone like The Suicide Squad's Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) or maybe even Kite-Man (with whom Plastic Man had a rivalry Batman: The Brave and the Bold) would be the perfect type of foil for our stretchy hero. They could easily make fun of how ridiculous the other is.

The Outsiders

A covert team started by Batman after he left the Justice League, The Outsiders were a bunch of random heroes who, at the time, didn't really fit into the mainstream mold. With Batman as their guide, Black Lightning, Katana, Geo-Force, Halo, Metamorpho, and eventually Looker (among others) fought all sorts of foes, learned to use their powers to help others, and became something of a family. While a sort-of version of The Outsiders showed up in Black Lightning, they were nothing like the classic lineup from the original comic books.

What would be great about The Outsiders getting their own feature film is that it would basically be a sure thing, especially if Batman were a part of their origin story. Once you establish them as being Batman's covert team of super-powered individuals, they'll soar as DC's answer to the friends-as-family model that the Guardians of the Galaxy have going, just a bit broodier.

Green Lantern

While there is a Green Lantern project in development for HBO Max, we're long overdue for a new Green Lantern film. While the 2011 feature didn't make the best impression, the Green Lantern mythos is ripe for a sci-fi epic that could easily sweep at the box office and receive tons of critical acclaim in the same vein as Dune, if done right. While Hal Jordan is everyone's go-to choice (and an iconic character to be sure), other interpretations such as John Stewart, Kyle Rayner, and Jessica Cruz would be more optimal for a reboot.

The John Stewart interpretation is probably most famous for his time with the JLA in Justice League Unlimited, but what's great about this hero is his vast backstory and compelling aspirations. Before the ring, Stewart was a Marine with combat experience, only to leave the military to pursue architecture (hence why his constructs are so precise). If anyone deserves a live-action Green Lantern epic, it's John Stewart, and folks would line up for that.

Martian Manhunter

Another famous Justice Leaguer who deserves his own solo film is Martian Manhunter. In recent years, he's been downgraded to something of a supporting cast member for bigger heroes, be it Batman in The Batman animated series, Superman on Smallville, or Supergirl on her own series, J'onn J'onzz hasn't gotten a lot of love, and it's really a shame. The Manhunter from Mars has a terribly compelling backstory that is both tragic and inspiring, and his time on Earth as Detective John Jones is something worth chronicling as well.

Often referred to as the heart and soul of the Justice League, Martian Manhunter is as strong as Superman, as intelligent as Batman, and yet usually more private than either. Be it his conflict with the White Martians on Mars or his battles against Despero or Ma'alefa'ak, there's a lot that a live-action Martian Manhunter film could cover, even if Harry Lennix doesn't reprise his role from Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Static

Often incorrectly referred to as "Static Shock" by casual viewers of the animated series of the same name, Static (named Virgil Hawkins) is a Milestone hero that has made his way into the DC Universe on multiple occasions. His popularity skyrocketed in the early 2000s, and he's remained a consistent player in the current DC Comics. What more can we say about Static other than that he's just awesome? His electric abilities, compelling backstory, and youthful vigor have all contributed to this character's lasting power, and there's no time like the present to give him his live-action debut.

Apparently, there is a Static Shock feature film in development, with Michael B. Jordan having signed on as a co-producer, but we haven't heard much about that project since early 2021. Hopefully, we can see this teenage superstar make his way to the big screen sooner rather than later.

Fire & Ice

Not as well known to casual fans, Fire (Beatriz da Costa) and Ice (Tora Olafsdotter) are two heroes, often members of the Justice League International, who don't get enough credit. Their friendship would easily make for a great "buddy-cop" movie, and their status as "lesser-known" heroes would allow for more creative freedom in adapting these two for modern audiences. Between their contrasting power sets, their quippy dynamic, and vast comic book history, there's a lot of potential here.

Interestingly enough, Fire and Ice have actually been portrayed in live-action before in the failed Justice League of America pilot from the late 1990s, and no, we don't recommend you go watch it... It's brutal, and their appearances on Batman: The Brave and the Bold are much better.

Legion of Superheroes

A group so often misused and mismanaged in the comics (often because there are so many variants from so many timelines to choose from), the Legion of Superheroes is a team of 31st-century heroes that each hail from their own distinct planets, all with one thing in common: Superman inspired them to be heroes. A series of Legion-focused films would be incredible, as the team has had quite a few exciting stories over the decades (most notably "The Great Darkness Saga" and "Legion of Three Worlds") and a vast cast of characters to choose from.

What's great about the Legion is that their story would be completely set in the future, which means there's very little continuity to follow. Granted, the best Legion stories often feature Superman, and a film adaptation would be remiss not to include the Man of Steel in some capacity, but for the most part, the Legion is its own thing.

