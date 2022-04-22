Comics giant DC announced earlier today an exciting tribute to George Pérez, one of the industry's biggest legends, ahead of his upcoming 68th birthday. The company will celebrate his birthday all throughout June, with a colorful, multi-page tribute will feature a number of DC characters that Pérez is best known for, drawn by some of the world's best comic book artists, from Todd McFarlane to Alex Ross.

Pérez came to prominence in the 1970s with his work doing pencils for Marvel Comics, specifically on The Avengers, but then moved on to become a staple at DC Comics with titles like The New Teen Titans and Crisis on Infinite Earths, as well as relaunching Wonder Woman. The double page spread will be included in all of DC's June issues, plus as a variant cover for Dark Crisis #7. Of the tribute, comic book artist Dan Jurgens said:

“When I was asked to come up with a design and layout that would honor George Pérez and his many incredible contributions to DC Comics over the years, I was truly honored. I have admired George’s work since I first saw it and have had the good fortune to work with him in different capacities, on a number of projects. More importantly, I’ve been able to see the way George treats fans and readers, always smiling, gregarious and approachable. It was a joy to watch this cover come together, and I’m sure everyone who contributed feels the same way.”

Dark Crisis writer Joshua Williamson said:

"George Pérez is one of my favorite comic storytellers of all time. To say he’s a ‘great artist’ is a massive understatement. His work on the original Crisis of Infinite Earths inspired so much of my love for DC Comics. When I saw DC editors pull together this incredible piece with so many amazing legendary artists celebrating George, I won't lie, it was emotional. And now it's an honor to have this tribute be a cover to Dark Crisis."

Image via DC Comics

RELATED: 'Dead Boy Detectives' Spin-Off Series Ordered at HBO Max

A special version of the Dark Crisis #7 variant cover will be available for sale by The Hero Initiative to raise funds for one of Pérez’s favorite charities. Pérez is a founding member of Hero Initiative’s board of directors and has served as chair of its Disbursement Committee.

Here's a full list of who, and what, to expect in the multi-page tribute to the legend himself:

The Monitor & Anti-Monitor - Jim Lee & Scott Williams

& Trigon - Todd McFarlane

The Spectre - Alex Ross

Darkseid - Walter Simonson

Firestorm & The Justice League Satellite - Scott Kolins

Ares & Hippolyta - Phil Jimenez

Cheetah & The Amazons - Colleen Doran

Lady H.I.V.E. & H.I.V.E. Agents - Scott Koblish

Vigilante - Dave Gibbons

Cheshire - Joëlle Jones

Brother Blood - Darryl Banks

Blackfire - Mike McKone

Gizmo & Mammoth - Klaus Janson

Shimmer - Bruno Redondo

Psimon - Mikel Janín

Neutron & Jinx - Dan Mora

The Legion of Super-Heroes - Francis Manapul

The Justice Society of America - Jerry Ordway

Power Girl & Huntress - Kevin Maguire

The Justice League of America (and the background) - Dan Jurgens & Norm Rapmund

Superboy-Prime & Alexander Luthor - Ivan Reis

Supergirl - Gary Frank

Harbinger - Adam Hughes

Pariah - Daniel Sampere

Jericho & Kole - Nicola Scott

The New Teen Titans, Deathstroke & George Pérez - José Luis García-López

What if Nicolas Cage Didn't Want to Make 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Jack King (282 Articles Published) Jack King is a Senior News Writer at Collider. You can find his other work at GQ and Vulture. Twitter is @jackarking. Apologies in advance. More From Jack King

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe