While the DCEU didn't pan out, James Gunn has a promising future for DC, giving fans a wide variety of projects from Superman to Swamp Thing. While DC has been playing second fiddle to Marvel for live-action movies, they still have an impressive catalog of films that are not part of a shared universe. Many fans recognize DC for its leanings toward the darker side of superhero flicks, taking on more grounded, gritty, and serious storylines.

DC tends to have many thrilling films in these stories, which are heart-pounding and exhilarating. Thrilling is a pretty vague term, but overall, it just gives a sense of excitement and suspense, keeping fans on the edge of their seat with a gripping plot, intriguing mystery, and intense action. Films like Watchmen and The Batman embody what it means to be thrilling, sitting comfortably among other DC movies on this list.

10 'Man of Steel' (2013)

Directed by Zack Snyder

Kicking off this list and the DCEU back in 2013 is Man of Steel. The movie bestowed fans with Henry Cavill, with some still wishing he was Superman. Serving as a darker take on the classic origin story, the film follows Clark Kent/Kal El as he grows up on a farm and slowly becomes Superman. But after Zod threatens to turn Earth into a new home for Kryptonians, Superman must make a tough decision to stop the heinous villain.

Taking a grittier approach to the character, Man of Steel is quite possibly the most thrilling Superman movie. It focuses on the tragedy of his life and high-stakes action, making for more exhilarating and tense scenes to keep fans on edge. The final skyline toppling fight against Zod is enough to make for a thrilling film, adding a massive impact to the world and the movie. While the film doesn't feature much mystery or suspense, the death-defying fights and action are plenty of thrills in this film.

9 'Constantine' (2005)

Directed by Francis Lawrence

As the face of DC's supernatural side, Constantine follows the titular character as he attempts to do enough good deeds to get him into heaven. While Constantine is helping detective Angela Dawson investigate her twin's apparent suicide, he learns a darker truth about a supernatural plot involving heaven and hell. Despite being released nearly 20 years ago, Constantine 2 is reportedly in the works, with the original cast returning.

Constantine may not be one of Keanu Reeves' best movies, but it is undoubtedly the most thrilling. Brimming with demons, exorcisms, and occult imagery, Constantine is as thrilling as DC can get. The horror and thriller elements of the film will keep fans on edge throughout, but the dedication of Satan is one of the most terrifying. With all of these pieces put together, Constantine is a borderline horror movie, which naturally makes for a thriller film of the supernatural.

8 'V for Vendetta' (2005)

Directed by James McTeigue

Based on the Alan Moore and David Lloyd comic of the same name, V for Vendetta is a dystopian political drama that discusses issues such as freedom and fascism. Set in dystopian London, V is an anarchist freedom fighter who uses terrorist acts to fight against the totalitarian government. When Evey gets caught up in his plan, she helps him in hopes of creating a better world while being chased by the police.

Despite the original creators' disdain for adaptations, V for Vendetta capitalizes on his style to create a riveting film with essential themes. With its strong sense of anarchy, the film is filled with thrilling events and terrorist attacks that keep the audience excited throughout. The thought-provoking story and disturbing imagery help create a stirring film that will surely provide thrilling moments.

7 'Batman: Mask of the Phantasm' (1993)

Directed by Eric Radomski and Bruce Timm

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is the first movie of the DCAU and takes place between the first and second seasons of Batman: The Animated Series. The film follows Batman as he investigates a string of murders that somehow connect to his past and the new vigilante in Gotham. With the legendary voices of Mark Hamill and Kevin Conroy, the movie explores the deeper characters of Bruce Wayne and Batman.

Not only is this movie one of the most thrilling DC has to offer, but Mask of the Phantasm is also one of the best Batman movies. Mysteries are naturally more thrilling than most movies, but Batman films especially add more thrill than any other superhero. The gothic atmosphere, psychological villains and in-depth mystery make Mask of the Phantasm an incredibly thrilling movie. Featuring terrifying yet grounded imagery helps make the film tense, with a storyline that keeps fans guessing, resulting in a movie that has fans' hearts pounding from start to finish.

6 'Watchmen' (2009)

Directed by Zack Snyder

Adapting Alan Moore's revolutionary comic of the same name, Watchmen is one of Zack Snyder's best movies. Set in an alternate dystopian reality where superheroes aren't viewed as a symbol of hope, an aging group of heroes must reconnect to solve a mystery. As multiple heroes die, they realize their dark past is connected as they close in on the truth.

Snyder's style of gritty visuals, dramatic lighting, and slow motion are a perfect match for thrilling movies. This style helps bring out the thrilling mystery even better, with each aspect complimenting the other perfectly. The tense atmosphere of the film, coupled with the dark mystery, helps create a suspenseful thrill ride of intrigue. Watchmen is a thrilling masterpiece that the new animated movie can't match up to.

5 'Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2'

Directed by Jay Oliva

Like Watchmen, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2 is set in a dystopian reality in the 1980s. Based on Frank Miller's comic of the same name, this movie is the direct sequel to Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1, which shows an aging Batman's resurgence against a gang called the Mutants. In this second film, Batman finally takes care of the Joker while creating a peaceful Gotham through strange methods, leaving the government to send Superman to deal with him.

In what many fans consider the greatest DC comic of all time, The Dark Knight Returns Part 2 lives up to expectations by faithfully adapting the masterpiece. The thrilling atmosphere is apparent from the get-go, setting the stakes high with a nuclear winter over America, resulting in multiple catastrophes. Pair a final fight against the Joker and one of his most terrifying schemes with a brawl between Superman and Batman, and this film delivers exhilarating action and plot points, creating one of the best animated superhero movies ever.

4 'A History of Violence' (2005)

Directed by David Cronenberg

A History of Violence adapts John Wagner and Vince Locke's graphic novel of the same name. When a pair of petty thieves attempt to rob a small-town diner, owner Tom Stall (Viggo Mortensen) quickly disposes of the two, making him a local legend. But his heroic deed catches the attention of a Philadelphia police officer, who suspects he is a missing mob boss. This revelation throws his family into chaos as Tom must confront his violent past.

With A History of Violence being a crime thriller, the film is obviously extremely thrilling and one of David Cronenberg's most violent movies. With bloody gunfights and shocking events, the thrills pile onto each other in this film to create a mountain of excitement. Mortensen gives one of his best performances in this movie, which helps make the thrilling aspects more believable.

3 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

In a movie filled with great quotes, The Dark Knight remains a standard for superhero films because of its social commentary and powerful acting. Joker throws Gotham into chaos with his emergence and plans to continue his murder spree unless Batman reveals his identity. Among other things, the Joker has a plan to prove everyone else is just like him, as he breaks down the strongest characters.

With many fans considering The Dark Knight as the greatest superhero movie ever, the film does more than just provide entertaining action. The film expertly blends the widespread appeal of action with suspenseful moments carried by a complex cast of characters. With the stakes constantly ramping up due to the Joker's plan, the film is tense from start to finish, helping it become one of the greatest thriller movies of all time.