DC Comics has long been a powerhouse of iconic characters, from Batman and Superman to Wonder Woman and Aquaman. Over the years, its movies have become an integral part of superhero culture, with some films rising to legendary status, while others have unfortunately failed to meet expectations. Films like Superman, The Dark Knight and Wonder Woman, have garnered critical acclaim for their strong storytelling, great characters, and inspired approach to the superhero genre. These movies have proven that DC can create compelling cinematic experiences, establishing a loyal fanbase and helping to shape the modern superhero landscape.

However, not every DC film has been a success. The brand has experienced several missteps along the way, with a few films failing to resonate with audiences or live up to the high standards set by their predecessors. Movies like Catwoman and Green Lantern were met with disappointment due to weak plots, poor executions, and weak character development. These films, among others, serve as reminders of how difficult it can be to translate beloved comic book characters to the big screen, and they highlight the challenges DC has faced in crafting a cohesive cinematic universe. Despite these failures, DC continues to evolve, with recent releases like The Batman and a new reboot spearheaded by James Gunn, showing promising signs of a more successful future.

10 'Green Lantern' (2011)

Directed by Martin Campbell

Image Via Warner Bros.

Green Lantern follows Hal Jordan (Ryan Reynolds), a reckless test pilot who becomes the first human chosen to wield a powerful ring from the intergalactic Green Lantern Corps. The ring grants him incredible abilities fueled by willpower, but Hal struggles to prove himself worthy of the mantle. As he trains under alien mentors and learns the ropes of being a Lantern, Earth is threatened by Parallax, a cosmic entity fueled by fear.

Fans and critics criticized the film’s overreliance on CGI, including the infamous CG suit, which looked artificial and distracting. The plot felt formulaic, failing to capture the rich lore and emotional depth of the Green Lantern universe. Ryan Reynolds’ charm was overshadowed by the script’s uninspired dialogue and weak character development. Reynolds himself constantly lampooned his appearances in his meta-jokes, especially in the Deadpool series. As one of DC’s first major attempts to expand its brand beyond Batman and Superman, the movie’s failure cast doubt on its ability to launch lesser known characters in the DC library. The hero is poised for a return in the new DCU in the form of TV series.

9 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' (2023)

Directed by David F. Sandberg

Image via Warner Bros.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods follows Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who now share his superpowers, as they face off against the Daughters of Atlas—ancient goddesses seeking to reclaim the magic stolen from their realm. As the Shazam family juggles their superhero responsibilities with their everyday lives, the Daughters launch a series of destructive attacks on Earth, threatening to destroy humanity.

Critics and audiences criticized the film for its inconsistent tone, reliance on humor that often fell flat, and lack of memorable moments compared to its predecessor. The Daughters of Atlas, played by big-name stars like Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, were seen as underutilized, with motivations that felt thin and unconvincing. Zachary Levi's loud and juvenile performance as Shazam was also inconsistent with Asher Angel's nuanced performance as Billy Batson. The film's disappointing box office performance only added to the string of failures in the last days of the DCEU.

8 Joker: Folie à Deux (2024)

Directed by Todd Phillips

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Somehow presented as a musical, Joker: Folie à Deux continues Arthur Fleck’s (Joaquin Phoenix) story as he awaits trial at Arkham State Hospital for the crimes he committed two years prior. Diagnosed dissociative identity disorder, Arthur’s legal team tries to argue that his Joker persona is responsible for his actions. At Arkham, he meets Harleen Quinzel (Lady Gaga), a mysterious woman claiming a troubled past who becomes fascinated with the Joker. As their bond deepens through manipulation and shared chaos, Harleen’s lies leads to betrayal and devastation while, Arthur grapples with the consequences of his actions and his fading grip on the Joker identity.

Todd Phillips' film faced harsh criticism for its fragmented narrative and lack of cohesion, leaving audiences disconnected from its bleak and meandering storyline. The film felt stagnant, offering little progression in Arthur’s transformation into the Joker. The surreal musical numbers, meant to add a creative twist, were widely panned as underwhelming and tonally inconsistent. Despite committed performances from Phoenix and Gaga, their talents felt wasted in a narrative that seemed more focused on subverting fan expectations and controlling the legacy of the first film than delivering a compelling story. The overwhelmingly negative reception, including a "D" CinemaScore—unheard of for a comic book film, marked the film as a disappointment and a costly catastrophic experiment.

7 'Batman & Robin' (1997)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

Image via Warner Bros.

Batman & Robin sees the dynamic duo (George Clooney and Chris O’Donnell) face off against Mr. Freeze (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman) in a campy, over-the-top tale of neon-lit Gotham City. The plot juggles multiple villains. Mr. Freeze is on a quest to save his terminally ill wife and Poison Ivy schemes to use her plant-based toxins to dominate Gotham. Meanwhile, Bruce Wayne struggles with his partnership with Dick Grayson as Robin, grappling with Alfred’s declining health and also sees a new member to the Bat-family.

Audiences and critics widely criticized the film for its campy tone, over-the-top performances, and garish production design. The excessive use of puns, especially from Schwarzenegger’s Mr. Freeze, made the movie feel like an unintentional parody of itself. Clooney’s portrayal of Batman was considered bland, and the addition of Batgirl failed to add meaningful depth to the story. The film’s reliance on style over substance marked a low point for the franchise, effectively derailing it until Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins reboot revitalized the character nearly a decade later.

Your changes have been saved Batman & Robin Director Joel Schumacher Cast George Clooney , Chris O'Donnell Runtime 125minutes

6 'Justice League' (2017)

Directed by Zack Snyder

The theatrical cut of Justice League tells the story of Batman and Wonder Woman assembling a team of heroes—Aquaman, Flash, and Cyborg—to stop Steppenwolf, a villain intent on collecting three Mother Boxes to destroy Earth. Despite sporting Zack Snyder's name in the directorial credit, the majority of the film was famously reworked by Joss Whedon to make the film lighter in tone and fit in the mandated two-hour runtime, leaving many character development and subplots on the cutting room floor.

Fans and critics widely criticized the movie for its inconsistent tone, awkward humor, and lackluster visual effects, including the infamous CGI on Superman’s mustache due to rushed reshoots. The cut felt like a disjointed patchwork that failed to capture the gravitas of DC’s iconic heroes and definitely did not fit in the tone that Snyder had established in his previous two DCEU movies. Its lukewarm reception and disappointing box office performance damaged the DCEU’s credibility and plunged the studio into a loss of direction and momentum to build its cinematic universe. The release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021 helped redeem the story, but the theatrical version remains a sore spot in DC’s cinematic history.

5 'Steel' (1997)

Directed by Kenneth Johnson

Steel centers on John Henry Irons, a weapons designer who turns into a hero after a gang uses his advanced weapons to wreak havoc in the city. Driven by guilt over his creations falling into the wrong hands, Irons builds a suit of armor and becomes Steel, vowing to protect his community. The story attempts to position Steel as a grounded, urban hero, but the simplistic narrative lacks depth, and the stakes never feel compelling.

Critics panned the film for its uninspired script, cheap effects, and Shaquille O’Neal’s wooden performance in the title role. With corny dialogue and underwhelming production value, the movie was widely dismissed as a poorly executed cash grab leveraging on Shaq's fame. Despite being produced by famed music producer Quincy Jones, it bombed at the box office, doing little to introduce the Steel character or elevate DC’s reputation. A live action iteration of Steel was revived in the Superman & Lois series, assuming the role of Superman's ally at Smallville.

Your changes have been saved Steel Director Kenneth Johnson Cast Richard Roundtree , Judd Nelson Shaquille O'Neal , Annabeth Gish Runtime 97 Minutes

4 'Jonah Hex' (2010)

Directed by Jimmy Hayward

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Jonah Hex reimagines the legendary bounty hunter as a scarred Confederate soldier turned antihero with supernatural abilities, including the power to communicate with the dead. The story follows Jonah as he is recruited by the U.S. government to stop a former Confederate general, Quentin Turnbull, who plans to unleash a devastating weapon on Washington, D.C. The film stars Josh Brolin, Megan Fox and John Malkovich.

Critics and audiences were critical with the film’s jumbled tone, which awkwardly combines supernatural elements, Western grit, and over-the-top action. The lackluster writing and thinly developed characters left even talented actors like Brolin and Michael Fassbender with little to work with. Along the film, Hex confronts his tragic past and personal demons, but the narrative rushes through key moments, leaving little room for meaningful character development or emotional stakes. For DC, the movie was a missed opportunity to showcase one of its more unique antiheroes. Its critical and commercial failure reinforced the idea that DC had always struggled to bring its lesser-known characters to life on the big screen.

Your changes have been saved Jonah Hex Director Jimmy Hayward Cast Josh Brolin , Megan Fox , Jimmy Hayward Runtime 81minutes

3 'The Return of the Swamp Thing' (1989)

Directed by Jim Wynorski

The Return of Swamp Thing follows the titular hero as he battles against Dr. Arcane, who has returned with another sinister plan. This time, Arcane seeks to extend his life by experimenting with grotesque genetic mutations. Meanwhile, Arcane’s stepdaughter, Abby, visits him in search of answers about her mother's death. She soon discovers the horrifying truth about his experiments and forms an alliance with Swamp Thing to stop Arcane’s monstrous creations and his twisted quest for immortality.

Fans of the comics and original film, which was directed by master of horror Wes Craven, were let down by the sequel’s campy tone and lack of respect for Swamp Thing’s darker, more atmospheric roots. Instead of embracing the eerie horror and environmental themes of the source material, the movie opts for cheesy humor and exaggerated characters, which undermines its potential. The cheap production quality, laughable creature effects, and shallow narrative left the film feeling more like a parody than a proper continuation of the story, which made DC recalibrate their attempts at adapting niche characters. The character itself returned in a TV series executive produced by James Wan in 2019.

Your changes have been saved The Return of Swamp Thing Director Jim Wynorski Cast Heather Locklear , Louis Jourdan , Sarah Douglas , Dick Durock , Joey Sagal , Ace Mask , Monique Gabrielle , RonReaco Lee , Daniel Emery Taylor , Ralph Pace , Alex Van , Christopher Doyle , Rex Pierson , Tony Sears , Bill Eudaly , Anthony Cecere , Timothy Birch , J. Don Ferguson , Jim Grimshaw , Albert B. Cooper IV Runtime 84 minutes Expand

2 'Catwoman' (2004)

Directed by Pitof

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Catwoman revolves around an entirely new character who never appears in the comics named Patience Phillips, a shy and unassuming graphic designer working for a cosmetics company developing a dangerous anti-aging cream. After overhearing her bosses’ sinister plan to release the harmful product, Patience is murdered to keep the secret. She is mysteriously resurrected by an ancient Egyptian cat, granting her feline-like agility and heightened senses. Transformed into Catwoman, she seeks revenge against her killers while uncovering the full extent of the company’s corruption.

Halle Berry notoriously won the Razzies Award for Worst Actress, which already said a lot about the movie's quality. Critics and audiences alike were baffled by the direction of this movie, which felt like a waste of Berry’s talent, who won an Oscar the previous year, and a beloved DC character. The subpar CGI, questionable costume design, and cringe-worthy film didn’t help its case. Beyond the bad reviews, Catwoman was a disastrous experiment for DC’s brand. It remains a textbook example of how not to adapt a comic book character.

1 'Superman IV: The Quest for Peace' (1987)

Directed by Sidney J. Furie

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace sees Superman, played by Christopher Reeve, taking on a noble mission to rid the world of nuclear weapons after a young boy pleads for his help. However, his efforts are thwarted by Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman), who creates a villain called Nuclear Man using Superman’s DNA. Nuclear Man, with his glowing radioactive powers, embarks on a path of destruction, forcing Superman to protect the Earth while grappling with the moral dilemmas of his decision.

Despite a timely anti-nuclear message, audiences and critics derided the film for its cheap production values, and poorly staged action sequences, which made it feel more like a low-budget TV special than a blockbuster. The shallow storytelling and cartoonish villain diminished Superman’s gravitas and emotional resonance, tarnishing the legacy of Reeve's iconic portrayal. As the film bombed at the box office, it signaled the decline of the Superman franchise, leaving the character in limbo for nearly two decades until a well-intentioned legacy sequel Superman Returns arrived.