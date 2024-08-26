DC Comics is called DC Comics even though the “C” in DC stands for “Comics” (the D stands for “Detective”). But redundancy is not the worst thing associated with DC Comics, or DC. Because while the company owns some of the most well-known and beloved superheroes of all time – and thereby is linked to some much-loved superhero movies – not all are winners.

The following films hopefully demonstrate this, with some being about lesser characters (or characters difficult to capture in the medium of film), while others take popular characters and fail to do them justice on screen. The following DC Comics movies generally missed the mark, and are ranked below, starting with the fairly bad and ending with the truly infamous; those that can be considered among the worst superhero movies ever made.

10 'Wonder Woman 1984' (2020)

Director: Patty Jenkins

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

2017’s Wonder Woman was a genuine hit, a largely beloved superhero movie, and probably one of the better DC films out there. Its sequel, on the other hand, missed the mark in more ways than one. Wonder Woman 1984 saw the first movie’s director returning, alongside plenty of cast members and some interesting new additions, meaning the ingredients were there for something good.

That something good – or anything good – failed to materialize, with Wonder Woman 1984 rather shallowly recreating the 1980s and giving its titular character another villain, alongside some world-ending stakes, to contend with. There’s a certain amount of flashiness to it all, but it feels empty somehow, and not particularly well-thought-out. At 2.5 hours, it’s also too long, and just feels like a bit of a waste of a film (though to be fair, it’s certainly not the very worst DC movie of the past decade).

9 'Suicide Squad' (2016)

Director: David Ayer

Image via DC

Over-stuffed and ultimately kind of incoherent, Suicide Squad had so much potential, but was just too chaotic to really work. Chaos can be fun if it’s controlled enough, but Suicide Squad didn’t feel genuine with its rowdiness or anarchy. It wasn’t as mean as it could’ve or should’ve been, and executed a premise that was essentially “The Dirty Dozen but with superpowers” without any grace.

The production was troubled and the film’s director hasn’t been shy about saying so, even though watching the film on its own makes it pretty plain to see that the whole thing didn’t work. Thankfully, 2021’s The Suicide Squad was a semi-reboot/follow-up that showed how best to do a comic book movie with such antiheroes, and that film’s release has essentially made watching this one from 2016 needless.

8 'Supergirl' (1984)

Director: Jeannot Szwarc

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

Wonder Woman 1984 might've been a less-than-great superhero movie set during the Orwellian year in question, but the year itself saw the release of another DC film that proved underwhelming: Supergirl. The Superman series had been pretty good overall, and Supergirl was poised to be a spin-off in a similar vein, with the titular character being the cousin of Superman, and coming to Earth for her own reasons.

It's a movie that wastes some pretty legendary actors, including Faye Dunaway, Peter O'Toole, and Mia Farrow, and a good chunk of it lazily revolves around women fighting over a man. Those wanting something forward-thinking or empowering will be let down by Supergirl’s shallowness, and those wanting entertainment, action, or spectacle will similarly find little here that satisfies or impresses.

Supergirl (1984) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 21, 1984 Director Jeannot Szwarc Cast Helen Slater , Faye Dunaway , Peter O'Toole , Mia Farrow Runtime 124 minutes

7 'Batman & Robin' (1997)

Director: Joel Schumacher

Image via Warner Bros.

Once upon a time, Batman & Robin was considered the worst of the worst, as far as superhero movies went. The narrative went that it was so messy it stalled the Batman series for a while, with it taking almost a decade for things to get back on course with Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, followed by the even-better The Dark Knight.

And those films are better than Batman & Robin, but it’s also apparent that Batman & Robin is an entirely different kind of Batman movie. Maybe that’s okay. You still don’t have to like it, or enjoy the campier side of Batman if you don’t want to, but that’s what it was going for. It wasn’t entirely successful, and you do still have to approach the movie a certain way to get enjoyment from it, but to be more balanced, it’s not the worst thing. It’s a pretty bad thing, sure, but it’s not the genre’s nadir.

Watch on Max

6 'Superman IV: The Quest for Peace' (1987)

Director: Sidney J. Furie

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Superman (1978) is a classic, Superman II is flawed but mostly very good, and Superman III – while not great – is potentially over-hated. Unfortunately, the Superman series starring Christopher Reeve ended rather dismally, thanks to Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, which makes Supergirl look not all that bad in comparison (well, that’s a slight exaggeration… but it does function a good deal better as something that’s almost a film).

Watching Superman IV: The Quest for Peace just makes one feel sad. It’s not a funny kind of bad movie, and there’s little by way of camp here to appreciate. It’s all technically incompetent, everyone involved just seems checked out and uninterested, and the whole thing meanders throughout. Outside some dopey, borderline so-bad-it’s-good action, The Quest for Peace is an utter slog. Absolutely miserable cinema.

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date July 24, 1987 Director Sidney J. Furie Cast Christopher Reeve , Gene Hackman , Jackie Cooper , Marc McClure , Jon Cryer , Margot Kidder Runtime 90 minutes

5 'Steel' (1997)

Director: Kenneth Johnson

Image via Warner Bros.

Though it’s been a little forgotten by time (as well as future DC movies that were arguably worse), Steel is still more than a bit of a mess, and potentially the kind of movie DC might rather you forget. It stars Shaquille O'Neal as John Henry Irons, who adopts the name Steel as his superhero name and builds a suit of armor to take on a man who’s selling powerful weapons to criminals.

That premise might be reminiscent of Iron Man, but the two films are otherwise at complete odds; one being a strong superhero movie and a franchise starter, and the other being Steel. There might be a little charm here, owing to it being a movie with strong – and sometimes silly – 1990s aesthetics, but such enjoyment will likely be of an ironic nature.

4 'Catwoman' (2004)

Director: Pitof

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Even those who find the camp aspect of Batman & Robin might find Catwoman lays such things on a little thick. It’s a notorious film that mishandled bringing the titular character to the big screen and on a blockbuster scale for a solo film. Watching it is likely to make one feel bad for Halle Berry, because the casting makes sense on some level. She may have been able to do something with the role, if equipped with a better script.

But Berry and everyone else come out of this one far from unscathed, unfortunately. Catwoman is an odd blend of unfunny comedy with the fantasy and crime genres, and stands as an inept and dopey origin story. The tone is all over the shop and nothing is particularly exciting or interesting… there’s little to be gained from watching this one, really.

Rent on Apple TV

3 'Jonah Hex' (2010)

Director: Jimmy Hayward

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Perhaps a little like Steel, Jonah Hex has been somewhat forgotten, at least by the standards of bad DC movies. It helps that the titular character isn't a particularly well-known one (at least broadly speaking), with the 2010 movie bearing the character’s name kind of coming and going. And it came and went particularly fast, thanks to running for a not particularly epic runtime of 82 minutes.

Jonah Hex is also a Western, of all things, taking place long ago and throwing in some more standard superhero-related genres to the mix (like fantasy, action, all that “good” stuff). The film was able to attract a weirdly good cast, some of whom rebounded in later superhero movies disconnected from this one; namely, Michael Fassbender in the X-Men movies, and Josh Brolin in both the Avengers series and one Deadpool film (as different characters).

2 'Justice League' (2017)

Director: Zack Snyder

Image via DC Studios

Zack Snyder’s name might officially be on 2017’s Justice League, but he stepped away during production for personal reasons, at which point the film drastically seemed to change directions. Before 2021, saying that would’ve sounded like speculation at most, but in 2021, the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League showed what Snyder was trying to do with the film as a whole.

And it was a good deal better than what audiences witnessed in 2017; a messy, incoherent, rushed, and also somehow boring film chopped up and ruined by Joss Whedon, or Warner Bros., or maybe both. It’s hard to know entirely where to lay the blame, but the 2017 film seemed rushed out and so desperate to be a crowd-pleaser that it ended up pleasing almost no one. Like with the two aforementioned Suicide Squad films, the second take on Justice League is much better, and makes watching the first one from 2017 pointless.

1 'Green Lantern' (2011)

Director: Martin Campbell

Image via Warner Bros.

Before being in some good superhero movies, Ryan Reynolds was also in Green Lantern, which is anything but a good superhero movie. Like with Justice League, the lack of quality with Green Lantern stings more, because the character is a popular one, and adapting the series to film had potential. The character of Green Lantern goes back decades (though a few different characters have adopted the name Green Lantern), so it’s safe to say he deserved better.

Green Lantern is an unpleasant movie to look at, it has a plot that feels incoherent at times, and the whole thing’s less than two hours long, but feels a good deal longer. The fantastical/sci-fi imagery wasn’t very well-realized, either, meaning Green Lantern can’t even function as eye candy. It’s a superhero movie that’s gone down in infamy, and is debatably the worst – and most disappointing – film associated with DC Comics made so far.

NEXT: The Worst Liam Neeson Movies, Ranked