Despite the 10-year tenure of the DC Extended Universe, it actually happened to miss quite a few iconic DC Comics relationships that are huge in the source material. It adapted some of the most important ones, including Superman (Henry Cavill) & Lois Lane (Amy Adams), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) & the Joker (Jared Leto) and even Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) & Steve Trevor (Steve Trevor). Unfortunately, the DCEU only produced fifteen movies and simply didn't have the time to explore other relationships.

For example, Batman (Ben Affleck) didn't even have the time to explore a romantic story in the first place. There are a plethora of missed opportunities in this cinematic universe, and some of the largest are certainly the relationships from the comic books that could have enhanced some of the stories within it. This list will address the biggest DC relationships that never made it to the DCEU. There won't be any particular ranking; instead, the list will merely discuss these couples and ponder why they never translated into live-action.

10 Batman & Talia al Ghul

No Damien Wayne in this universe.

One of the most famous DC Comics relationships was between the legendary Batman and one of his greatest enemies, Talia al Ghul. This odd pairing eventually birthed the current Robin, Damien Wayne, Batman's only biological son. While the young man is getting adapted to James Gunn's DCU, the DCEU could have also used Talia's presence.

It would have made for an interesting plot, seeing that Affleck's Bruce never even had a Robin fighting alongside him (aside from the one Joker murdered in the past). Talia's presence would also have fit this more antagonistic adaptation of Batman, given the dark rut he is in when viewers first meet him in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

9 Killer Croc & Enchantress

They were in the same movie together already!

Although they were in the same movie together—the awful Suicide Squad—the Killer Croc-Enchantress relationship never made its way to the big screen. In the DC Comics universe, they fall for each other when they both end up on DC Rebirth's iteration of the Suicide Squad. In fact, their love is actually incredibly cute.

The Killer Croc (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) and the Enchantress (Cara Delevingne) in Suicide Squad, however, barely interact. In fact, she's in a relationship with Rick Flagg (Joel Kinnaman). If Enchantress had made it out to the other end of the film, however, and this iteration of the team also survived the rest of the DCEU, this relationship could have budded into something pretty dang adorable.

8 Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy

You suck, Joker.