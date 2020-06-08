Exclusive: ‘DC Daily’ Canceled on DC Universe Streaming Service

DC Daily has been canceled by the DC Universe streaming service and is preparing to air its final batch of shows over the next few weeks, Collider has exclusively learned.

DC Daily premiered in September 2018, offering DC fans news, interviews and in-depth panel discussions about DC movies and TV shows. The show featured a diverse range of knowledgable hosts over the years, from Hector Navarro and Clarke Wolfe to Samm Levine and Sam Humphries, as well as Whitney Moore and Amy Dallen. The show has also featured Tiffany Smith and Harley Quinn Smith on camera, in addition to contributors such as Brian Tong, Markeia McCarty, John Kourounis and John Barrowman.

Several of the show’s hosts did not respond to requests for comment, but a DC spokesperson did provide a statement on behalf of DC Universe.

“After more than 400 episodes, DC Daily will air its final broadcast on Friday, July 3. This year has brought more challenges than the show could overcome. We thank all the fans and talent and hosts for bringing this show to life. It’s been a fun ride.”

It’s my understanding that DC Daily is the cheapest show to produce on DC Universe, but ultimately, it could not overcome the production challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic. While many fans will be sad to see DC Daily go, I’m glad that DC Universe is giving them a chance to say goodbye over the next few episodes. A new episode is slated to premiere later today at 6 p.m. ET.

DC Universe is currently airing Stargirl, and it has also renewed both Titans and Young Justice. Meanwhile, season two of Doom Patrol is slated to premiere on June 25, and I’ve heard good things about the adult animated series centered around Harley Quinn. Click here for Haleigh Foutch‘s rave review for season two of Harley Quinn.