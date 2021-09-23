HBO Max has announced they have ordered a three-part documentary series celebrating the history and legacy of DC. The series will be directed and produced by Academy Award and Emmy nominated director, producer, and showrunner Leslie Iwerks.

Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, DC, Berlanti Productions, and Iwerks & Co., the series will take a look at the enduring legacy of DC and their influence in pop culture, allowing fans to get a deeper look into the characters that the company has produced over the years, as well as a look at the company's origins and evolution into a cultural powerhouse. “DC has a rich legacy of over 80 years of iconic storytelling: from the introduction of the genre-defining Super Hero Superman in 1938 to the amazing movies, TV shows, cartoons, games and comics which have been synonymous with superheroism for generations thereafter. We are so excited to dive into this history and bring fans along this amazing journey,” said Publisher and Chief Creative Officer, Jim Lee.

RELATED: The 25 Best Documentaries on Netflix Right Now

Iwerks is no stranger to these types of documentaries as she also produced, directed, edited, and written the 2007 documentary The Pixar Story, a documentary that took a look behind the curtain of the animation studio. She also has been credited for her work on Selling Lies, League of Legends Origins, and The Imagineering Story. "The DC Universe is vast, rich and incredibly cool, and we're looking forward to bringing the untold stories of the characters, artists and storytellers to life in a fresh new way," said Iwerks when talking about the upcoming project.

Joining her as co-director of the series will be Mark Catalena, who also worked with Iwerks on The Imagineering Story. "The geeks have inherited the earth. By revealing the personal inspirations from those who have crafted this expansive universe, we hope viewers will understand why this modern mythology matters so much to people" Catalena said in a statement.

No release date is known for the unnamed DC documentary series. Read the official logline of the upcoming DC documentary down below.

Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, DC, Berlanti Productions and Iwerks & Co., the documentary series takes an unprecedented look at the enduring and influential legacy of DC, allowing fans to rediscover the universe of characters, as well as the iconic comic book company’s origins, its evolution and its nearly nine-decade cultural impact across every artistic medium.

KEEP READING: 'Superman: The Animated Series' Remastered Blu-ray Gets New Release Date

Share Share Tweet Email

Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis Games Coming to Nintendo Online With New Membership Plan The games are coming to the new Nintendo Online membership plan in late October.

Read Next