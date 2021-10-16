Another DC FanDome is upon us, and the special streaming event plans to boast a line-up of many forms of DC-related media. Big reveals are definitely on the way for upcoming movies like Matt Reeves' The Batman, but we could also get a good look at projects like Andy Muschietti's The Flash movie, the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam, and the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. But if you need to know how to tune in to DC FanDome this year, we've got you covered.

When does DC FanDome start?

The virtual event DC FanDome is happening today, October 16, at 10:00 am PST and it will have a duration of about four hours.

Is DC FanDome free to watch?

Yes, DC FanDome is a completely free event.

Where can you stream DC FanDome?

If you’re wanting to watch 2021 DC FanDome, you can watch it totally free on any mobile device or computer at DCFanDome.com. Alternatively, you can also watch it on YouTube, Twitch, and partner websites. The event will be available in the following languages: Arabic, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Traditional Chinese.

Among the most anticipated reveals of this year is a new trailer for The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role, which got its first look trailer at last year’s conference. In addition, fans will be getting previews of the upcoming films Black Adam, starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, as well as The Flash starring Ezra Miller. There will also be some exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from other upcoming DC films like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

In regards to TV series, the first teaser trailer will debut for director James Gunn’s Peacemaker, which stars The Suicide Squad star John Cena in the main role, and we'll get a look into the new seasons of shows like Batwoman, The Flash, and Superman & Lois. And for more game-oriented fans, there will also be reveals for the upcoming video games Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

2020 DC FanDome drew over 20 million views and showcased release trailers for Zack Snyder's Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984, The Suicide Squad, and The Batman.

If you miss DC FanDome this year, it won’t be the end of the world. On October 31, portions of the event will be available to watch at DCFanDome.com.

