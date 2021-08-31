DC has revealed its FanDome event is coming back this October with a new trailer for Matt Reeves’ The Batman and the first sneak peek at Andy Muschietti‘s The Flash movie. Just as with the 2020’s edition, this year’s DC FanDome will be an online event completely free for fans. During the FanDome, DC will make announcements and show exclusive content from feature films, television series, games, and comics featuring their superheroes.

While DC says fans can expect a lot of surprises in the next DC FanDome, we already have a lot of confirmed content that’s sure to grab the fans’ attention. Besides a new trailer for The Batman and a sneak peek at The Flash movie, Warner Bros. Pictures will also unveil the first look at Black Adam, new content from DC League of Super-Pets, and behind-the-scenes looks at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

The CWVerse will also be present in the FanDome, as Warner Bros. Television will offer a look at new seasons of Batwoman, The Flash, and Superman & Lois. There will also be a farewell tribute to Supergirl as it approaches its epic conclusion after six seasons and a celebration of 100 episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Finally, DC FanDome will also give the first look at Naomi, and a sneak peek at an upcoming episode of DC’s Stargirl.

Outside the CWVerse, fans of DC’s television series will also get news about Sweet Tooth’s second season, James Gunn’s Peacemaker, limited event series DMZ, season three of the adult animated comedy series Harley Quinn, Young Justice: Phantoms, all-new upcoming series Batman: Caped Crusader, upcoming limited series Aquaman: King of Atlantis, as well as returning favorites such as Titans and Doom Patrol.

There’s also something for gamers in the upcoming DC FanDome, as Warner Bros. Games will feature new reveals from the highly anticipated Gotham Knights, developed by Warner Bros. Games Montréal, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, developed by Rocksteady Studios.

Finally, DC FanDome will preview two upcoming original DC Animated Films: a sneak peek at Superman and the rest of the Justice League in Injustice, an all-new animated movie inspired by the popular games and comic, as well as the premiere of the trailer for the all-new animated heist movie Catwoman: Hunted.

2021’s DC FanDome will stream on Saturday, October 16 at 1 p.m. ET. The event will be available on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and on DC FanDome’s official website.

