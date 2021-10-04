The cast and crew of some of the biggest DC films and shows will attend the event.

DC has revealed the full talent lineup for this year's DC FanDome, the special streaming event focused on films, television series, games, and comics featuring their label superheroes. Among the highlights of the talent lineup are Peacemaker writer and director James Gunn, The Flash movie star Ezra Miller, and The Batman Dark Knight Robert Pattinson, teasing some big announcements and exclusive content from some of the most anticipated superhero productions over the next couple of years.

Peacemaker’s star John Cena will be joining Gunn to talk about the spin-off of The Suicide Squad, set to be released next year on HBO Max. So, we should anticipate a full trailer of the upcoming show, as the whole confirmed cast will also be present in FanDome, including Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Chukwudi Iwuji, Danielle Brooks, and Freddie Stroma.

Director Matt Reeves will also talk about The Batman, together with Pattinson and Catwoman Zoë Kravitz. Jason Momoa and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are also confirmed to appear for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom; Zachary Levi should help announce some juicy news about Shazam! Fury of the Gods; and Dwayne Johnson will talk about Black Adam. Johnson will be joined by co-stars Pierce Brosnan, Quintessa Swindell, Noah Centineo, and Aldis Hodge, who’ll play superheroes from the Justice Society of America in the villain’s solo movie.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED:‌ Here’s a Full List of Upcoming DC Movies: From 'The Batman' to 'Aquaman 2' and Beyond

On the TV front, we’ll have Bruce Timm to tell us more about Batman: Caped Crusader, a spiritual successor of the beloved Batman: The Animated Series. Timm will executive produce the new series with Reeves and J.J. Abrams, with all three confirmed as part of the DC FanDome talent lineup. Kaley Cuoco and Ron Funches will also be there to represent the Harley Quinn animated series.

As for the DCTV productions, the lineup includes Doom Patrol’s Matt Bomer; Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist, Mehcad Brooks, Katie McGrath, Chyler Leigh, Jeremy Jordan, Jesse Rath, Chris Wood, Staz Nair, Peta Sergeant, Nicole Maines, and David Harewood; The Flash's Grant Gustin and Candice Patton; Superman & Lois cast Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, and Alex Garfin; Batwoman's Javicia Leslie, Rachel Skarsten, and Camrus Johnson; and Naomi creator Ava DuVernay and star Kaci Walfall.

2021’s DC FanDome will stream on Saturday, October 16 at 1 p.m. ET. The event will be available on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and on DC FanDome’s official website. You can also expect to read all about the news announced on DC FanDome here at Collider.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Every DC Extended Universe Movie Ranked from Worst to Best

Share Share Tweet Email

The Wild History of the 'Wrong Turn' Series “Keep to the marked trail. The land here can be unforgiving.”

Read Next