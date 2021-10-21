DC showed off 'The Batman,' 'The Flash,' and 'Black Adam' at the four hour event.

DC FanDome 2021, a collection of programming attached to DC properties across all film, television series, comics, and games, streamed last week. giving fans brand new and first looks at The Flash, Black Adam, Aquaman, and the Lost Kingdom, and more. The event ended with a brand new trailer for The Batman, which seemed to be highly praised by all. Now, Variety reports DC FanDome 2021 has received over 66 million global views to date.

That’s triple the fan traffic of last year, according to WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Ann Sarnoff, who says in a statement that the event “exceeded all of our expectations." Last year, DC FanDome debuted to over 22 million views. This year, DC FanDome took a condensed approach and streamlined the event so that it could be binged over the course of four hours.

The event was available to stream in over 220 countries and in 12 languages. Fifty official streams existed throughout various social media platforms, and dozens of other websites rebroadcasted the global event. WarnerMedia reports that the event was the top trending event on Twitter in the U.S. for 8 hours and was in the Top 50 events for 53 countries.

Netflix hosted its first-ever global fan event TUDUM last month, and like FanDome, Netflix shared first looks at its upcoming highly anticipated movies and shows like Stranger Things, Rebelde, Extraction 2, Don’t Look Up, Red Notice, The Witcher, Cobra Kai, Ozark, Cowboy Bebop, Arcane, and Bridgerton. But this year's DC FanDome also just about tripled its viewership as well, with Netflix reporting Tudum garnered over 25.7 million views across Netflix’s 29 Netflix YouTube channels, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, and Tudum.com.

Coming soon from DC will be HBO Max's Peacemaker series, debuting on January 13, 2022, Robert Pattinson's The Batman, coming to theaters on March 4, 2022, and Black Adam in theaters on July 29, 2022.

