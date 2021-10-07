DC has released the final trailer for this year’s DC FanDome, teasing big reveals for Matt Reeves’ The Batman, Andy Muschietti's The Flash movie, and the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. The trailer also reminds DC fans that the event will bring the cast and crew of upcoming films, TV shows, and games to talk about some of the most anticipated productions of the next couple of years.

In less than a minute, the official trailer for 2021’s DC FanDome has some short scenes from the biggest DC films set to be released within the next year, such as The Batman, The Flash, and Black Adam. However, the trailer underlines how the FanDome will bring news for much more than theatrical releases, as we'll see new footage from Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Warner Bros. Games Montréal’s Gotham Knights. There are also clues to the future of DC on TV, in and outside the Arrowverse, with scenes from Peacemaker, Titans, Doom Patrol, Stargirl, and Naomi.

From live-action to animation, from theaters to the comfort of your couch, the new trailer promises 2021’s DC FanDome to have big reveals that’ll please all kinds of fans. There’s a lot DC pledged to reveal in the upcoming event, including news about season three of the adult animated comedy series Harley Quinn, Young Justice: Phantoms, and all-new upcoming series Batman: Caped Crusader. We should have many new trailers on 2021’s DC FanDome, with some final release dates to make the reveals even more special.

Just as with the 2020’s edition, this year’s DC FanDome will be an online event completely free for fans. The event will be available on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and DC FanDome’s official website.

2021’s DC FanDome will stream on Saturday, October 16 at 1 p.m. ET and it’s expected to last four hours. There are a lot of reveals that can fit in this time frame, and you’ll be able to read all about it here at Collider. Check out the new trailer below.

