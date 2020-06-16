DC FanDome Will Host Virtual Panels for ‘The Batman’, The Snyder Cut and More in August

While San Diego Comic-Con is going virtual for the first time ever this summer, Warner Bros. will be seizing the moment to launch what is essentially its own Comic-Con this August. The studio announced today that DC FanDome will take place entirely online on August 22nd at 10am PDT and will be accessible around the world for 24 hours. DC FanDome will consist of six different, fully programmed areas including “Hall of Heroes” (Main Hall), DC WatchVerse, DC YouVerse, DC KidsVerse, DC InsiderVerse, and DC FunVerse. And the best part? It’s entirely free!

The event will immerse fans into the DC Multiverse, with new content reveals and announcements from WB Games, Film, TV and comics, as well as an unprecedented opportunity to hear from the cast and creators behind your favorite films and TV series. Below are a list of confirmed films and TV shows that will be participating:

Movies

Aquaman

The Batman

Black Adam

SHAZAM!

the SnyderCut

The Suicide Squad

WonderWoman 1984

TV

Batwoman

Black Lightning

DC Super Hero Girls

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

DC’s Stargirl

Doom Patrol

The Flash

Harley Quinn

Lucifer

Pennyworth

Supergirl

Superman & Lois

Teen Titans GO!

Titans

Watchmen

Young Justice: Outsiders

The press release does not specify what, exactly, we can expect from the above, but it very much sounds like these will be SDCC-esque panels in which the writers, directors, and/or stars of the aforementioned films and shows will offer teases and possibly sneak peeks. Indeed, this could be where we see our first footage from Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated The Batman or where Zack Snyder shares new details about his cut of Justice League premiering on HBO Max in 2021.

As for the areas, here’s what they entail:

DC WatchVerse: Here’s where you grab a seat, sit back and join our virtual audience and become completely engrossed in hours of must-see content from around the world. Everything from panels and exclusive screenings to never-before-seen footage, featuring cast, creators and behind-the-scenes crew from across DC Films, TV, Home Entertainment and Games.

DC YouVerse: Venture into this world where the FANS are the stars to see the most amazing user-generated content, cosplay and fan art from around the world, including, perhaps, your own.

DC KidsVerse: Need a way to entertain your kids for hours on end? We’ve got you covered inside a special world, which can be accessed directly at DCKidsFanDome.com. This area features a broad range of family-friendly activations for our younger fans.

DC InsiderVerse: This creativity-based world contains a centerpiece video featuring legendary artist and DC CCO/Publisher Jim Lee, President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and creator of the DC TV Arrowverse, Executive Producer Greg Berlanti, welcoming fans with a 101-style introduction to the DC Multiverse. From there, go behind the scenes with the master artisans who bring DC to life in all its forms, from comic books to games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more.

It’s unclear if all the content will be pre-recorded or if any of these will be happening live. We can also reasonably assume Warner Bros. will make some announcements about upcoming projects, just like they normally do at San Diego Comic-Con. Indeed, with Disney now having shifted almost all of its convention content over to its own convention D23 and even holding back Marvel Studios reveals for D23, it feels like this could be a new normal in which the major studios set up their own conventions apart from SDCC.

The content will be available in 10 languages including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish Brazil Portuguese, Korean, Japanese and Chinese. Additionally, content will be programmed from specific countries will be in their native language.

For more information, head over to DCFanDome.com