DC Fandome Lineup Includes Robert Pattinson, Gal Gadot, Zack Snyder, Dwayne Johnson and More

We now have a list of participants for the upcoming virtual convention DC Fandome, and folks, it’s absolutely stacked. First announced in June, this 24-hour virtual convention is basically Warner Bros.’ own Comic-Con, as they’ll be hosting panels online for films, TV shows, comic books, and video games related to their DC Comics properties. It’s entirely free, and we can readily expect to see some images, posters, and maybe even a teaser trailer for highly anticipated titles like The Batman and The Suicide Squad.

Indeed, the DC Fandome lineup was teased today in a video showcasing over 300 participants, and we’ve rounded up some highlights you’ll want to flag. We already knew that The Batman, The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman 1984, Black Adam, Shazam!, Aquaman, and The Snyder Cut would all be participating, but now we know that very specific folks from those films like Gal Gadot, Robert Pattinson, Dwayne Johnson, Margot Robbie, Chris Pine, Idris Elba and Pedro Pascal will be appearing virtually.

Not only that, but the filmmakers will be there as well – Zack Snyder (The Snyder Cut), James Gunn (The Suicide Squad), Matt Reeves (The Batman), Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman 1984), James Wan (Aquaman), and David F. Sandberg (Shazam!) – as will Andy Muschietti, who is attached to direct The Flash movie. Does that mean we’ll get a tease/announcement for The Flash? Here’s hoping.

It also looks like the entire cast of Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will be there, so maybe we’ll finally learn what characters are in the film.

Regardless, this whole event actually sounds pretty cool. It kicks off on August 22nd and will run for 24 hours, during which time you can watch all the panels you want, as many times as you want. Check out the teaser video and some highlights from the lineup below.

Incredibly excited to see everyone at #DCFanDome on August 22nd — can't wait to share more about #TheBatman with you… pic.twitter.com/WxWat6gyrv — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 7, 2020