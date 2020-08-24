The Collider Podcast, Ep. 277 – Why DC Fandome Was a Success

This week on The Collider Podcast we’re joined by Associate Editor Drew Taylor to talk about DC Fandome. We kick things off with a discussion of Drew’s recent article ranking movies based on Disney theme park rides before moving into a discussion of DC Fandome. We talk about how the event compared to SDCC@Home, the glimpses we saw of Wonder Woman and The Suicide Squad, why The Snyder Cut is being marketed in bad faith, why we’re on board with Matt Reeves‘ The Batman, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

