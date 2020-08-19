DC Fandome Expanded Into Two Separate Events – Here Are the Big Changes

Days ahead of its global launch, DC Fandome is being split in half. The highly anticipated virtual convention was set to begin this Saturday, August 22nd, giving fans 24 hours to experience the various virtual panels planned to take place. But with these panels playing exclusively inside the DC Fandome, fans were forced to make tough calls – watch the panel for the new movie The Batman or for the fan-favorite DC Universe series Titans? The Flash TV series or Wonder Woman 1984?

Well now fans won’t have to choose. Warner Bros. has announced that DC Fandome is being split into two events. This Saturday, as scheduled, DC Fandome: Hall of Heroes will be taking place over the course of 24 hours starting at 1pm ET. This includes all the major movie panels like The Batman and The Suicide Squad as well as highly anticipated video game panels like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and a major reveal from WB Games Montreal.

However, panels that were set to take place inside the other “domes” of WatchVerse, KidsVerse, YouVerse, FunVerse, and InsiderVerse are now being moved to a separate event on September 12th called DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse. In this event, fans will be able to create and curate their own adventure on demand – panels won’t play out in real-time, and instead you’ll be able to pick and choose what you want to watch when you want to watch it.

A lot of the content fans were looking forward to watching from the multiple islands (or “domes”) will now be housed at Explore the Multiverse and will be available to watch over a 24 hour period at their own pace and according to their own schedule. You’ll be able to watch on your desktop and on your mobile devices. This also includes the entirety of DC Kids Fandome which will be housed at its own kid-friendly companion site on September 12th.

DC Fandome: Hall of Heroes will still move forward this Saturday, playing out three times over the 24 hour period but still not on demand – so fans now have more chances to catch The Batman panel in full or the panel for Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, but you’ll have to watch them “live.” And as before, these panels will not be posted in full online – so this is your only chance to see them.

Stay tuned to Collider for our ongoing coverage of DC Fandome on Saturday as we break down all the biggest news and trailers (fingers crossed for a The Batman teaser). And click here to check out the DC Fandome schedule in full.