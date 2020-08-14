DC Fandome Schedule Includes Panels for ‘The Batman’, ‘The Flash’ Movie, the Snyder Cut and More

DC Fandome has unveiled its schedule for the highly anticipated virtual event, laying bare exactly how this convention will work. DC Fandome is basically DC/Warner Bros.’ own Comic-Con and is playing host to a bevy of pre-recorded panels, offering over 100 hours of content to visit during the event. What makes it unique is that it’s a 24-hour experience – you can watch the panels at specific times (plus encores) during the 24-hour window, but after it’s over, it’s over.

With the DC Fandome schedule, however, you’re now able to start planning out what you’re going to watch on Saturday, August 22nd when the festivities begin at 1pm ET. And we have confirmation of some of the major DC Films panels that will be happening. Here are some of the highlights:

A 25-minute Wonder Woman 1984 panel kicks things off at 1pm ET with director/co-writer/producer Patty Jenkins and cast members Gal Gadot , Chris Pine , Kristen Wiig , and Pedro Pascal as they unveil a sneak peek of new footage and answer fan questions.

panel kicks things off at 1pm ET with director/co-writer/producer and cast members , , , and as they unveil a sneak peek of new footage and answer fan questions. The Batman panel with director Matt Reeves and “a surprise or two” will close out the main programming in the “Hall of Heroes” at 8:30pm ET.

panel with director and “a surprise or two” will close out the main programming in the “Hall of Heroes” at 8:30pm ET. A panel called “Introducing The Flash ” will finally unveil the long-in-the-works feature film with director Andy Muschietti , producer Barbara Muschietti , star Ezra Miller , and screenwriter Christina Hodson . The panel only runs 10 minutes in length.

” will finally unveil the long-in-the-works feature film with director , producer , star , and screenwriter . The panel only runs 10 minutes in length. The Snyder Cut panel will feature Zack Snyder discussing his cut of Justice League coming to HBO Max in 2021. The panel will be 25 minutes long.

discussing his cut of coming to HBO Max in 2021. The panel will be 25 minutes long. A 30-minute panel for The Suicide Squad will feature writer/director James Gunn and his cast participating in a “Squad Showdown” that tests every team member’s Squad knowledge.

will feature writer/director and his cast participating in a “Squad Showdown” that tests every team member’s Squad knowledge. A brief 15-minute panel for Black Adam will feature Dwayne Johnson teasing his first-ever superhero movie with a fan Q&A and “some surprises.”

will feature teasing his first-ever superhero movie with a fan Q&A and “some surprises.” There’s even panels for already-released films – Aquaman and Shazam! each get their own little spotlights, during which we may get a tease for their in-development sequels?

There’s plenty more to be found over on the DC Fandome site, including panels for TV shows like Watchmen, Titans, and a number of the CW-verse shows, a panel for Rocksteady Studios’ new game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and even more niche panels like one for Insight Editions.

You can check out some screenshots below or head over to DC Fandome to build your own schedule now. And as a refresher, here are the various “Verses” of DC Fandome:

EXPLORING THE DC FANDOME