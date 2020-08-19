New DC FanDome Trailer Teases ‘The Batman,’ ‘The Flash,’ and ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

A new trailer for the upcoming DC FanDome event has arrived to give fans an even better tease of what’s coming. The DC FanDome event is one you don’t want to miss, especially if you’re a DCEU fan who is eager to get updates on the biggest titles both in production or gearing up for release in the coming months.

The latest DC FanDome trailer packs a lot of exciting teases into its brief runtime. One of the primary reveals is host Aisha Tyler showing us around the virtual Hall of Heroes space, which includes graphics designed by comic book artist Jim Lee and where we can expect all of the biggest news and updates on upcoming DCEU movies to be shared. And speaking of, there were some intriguing teases also woven into this new trailer. Preview footage from panels for The Suicide Squad, The Batman, The Flash, and Wonder Woman 1984 were all featured in this new trailer. In the case of these movies, it sure seems like we’ll be getting some new footage, which I will never say “no” to. Even though we might have a vague idea of what’s coming our way in just a few days, something tells me there’s nothing we can do to truly prepare for what we’re going to see.

Celebrate this EPIC GLOBAL EVENT for all things DC. Free for everyone for 24 hours only at https://t.co/SyKFjcIr1y on August 22! 🙌🏼 #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/QkLj1bm4DP — DC (@DCComics) August 19, 2020

This DC FanDome trailer has dropped on the same day we learned the event has recently been expanded into two separate events. On Saturday, the exclusive DC FanDome content will mostly focus on DCEU movie panels and news on upcoming video games for The Suicide Squad and Justice League. Then, on September 12, there will be a DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse event. Here, fans will have access. to the events in the previously announced “domes” of WatchVerse, KidsVerse, YouVerse, FunVerse, and InsiderVerse, which includes panels for DC TV shows.

The DC FanDome event will happen virtually on August 22, with all content available for just 24 hours beginning at 1 p.m. ET. You can learn more about the DC FanDome schedule here.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.