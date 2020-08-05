DC FanDome Trailer Will Get You Psyched for the Virtual Convention

DC Comics is here to get DC fans all kinds of hyped for the very special DC FanDome virtual convention event on Saturday, August 22. In a year without in-person conventions and a sore lack of tentpoles in theaters, DC has created a virtual space for fans to converge and enjoy updates, previews, and discussions on their fave DC/Warner Bros. movies, TV shows, and more.

The teaser trailer shared by DC Comics on Wednesday makes good use of John Williams‘ “Superman” theme as it previews the virtual convention space. Over the course of a brief 50 seconds, the camera zooms through a large hall, with shots from DC TV shows The Flash and Harley Quinn projected on either wall. We then find ourselves in a huge, virtual auditorium before the teaser comes to a close.

Per a DC FanDome press release, the FanDome event consists of six different, fully programmed areas. Those areas are: A “Hall of Heroes” (Main Hall), a DC WatchVerse, a DC YouVerse, a DC KidsVerse, a DC InsiderVerse, and DC FunVerse. All areas will be active on the DC FanDome official side for 24 hours. Among the highlights of the event, fans will be treated to exclusive content from cast and crew tied to some of the biggest movies under the DC/Warner Bros. umbrella, including The Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman 1984, Black Adam, and the Justice League Snyder Cut. Additionally, DC TV shows including Batwoman, Lucifer, Doom Patrol, Stargirl, and Pennyworth will also be featured in the FanDome event.

The DC FanDome event will take place on August 22 and it’s FREE to watch! Check out the teaser trailer and get the complete rundown on each FanDome event area below. For more information, head over to DCFanDome.com.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.

As for the six unique FanDome areas, here’s what they entail: