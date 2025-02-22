Thanks to Marvel and the MCU, the superhero genre is one of the most popular in the world. Its growth has resulted in other companies and brands producing similar movies and shows, providing fans with a feast of superhero content. However, DC is the other major superhero brand besides Marvel, and while they don't have the benefit of a good movie universe (for now), they still have a rich and vital history.

Some of the most influential heroes come from DC Comics, reminding fans Marvel isn't the only powerhouse. While it is unfair to compare the two, Marvel's popularity has skyrocketed, but it is crucial to acknowledge DC as well. This list will rank ten DC superheroes who are better than most MCU heroes based on a mix of everything, including creativity and popularity, but most importantly, cultural relevance and the importance of their stories.

10 Swamp Thing

First Appearance: House of Secrets #92 (1971)

Fans don't usually connect horror with the superhero genre, but Swamp Thing is an essential DC character that proved viewers wrong. While there are many versions of this character, the most popular is when a doctor's subconscious enters a group of vegetation in a freak experiment, creating the creature. The doctor is long dead and Swamp Thing must realize he isn't a human anymore, but a pile of swamp.

Swamp Thing guards the swamps and nature in general, becoming a protector of the green, with many of his stories following environmentalism and horror plotlines. He is a unique character with great importance and influential stories, specifically Alan Moore's run in the 1980s. Oscar-nominated director James Mangold will bring Swamp Thing to the DCU, making it about time the general audience experiences his revolutionary story.

Swamp Thing Release Date 2019 - 2018 Network DC Universe Directors Deran Sarafian, Len Wiseman, Carol Banker, Greg Beeman, Michael Goi, E.L. Katz, Toa Fraser Cast Adrienne Barbeau, Gregory Alan Williams, Jennifer Beals, Jennifer Gatti, Michael Beach , Steve Wilcox, Tim Russ, Virginia Madsen , Will Patton, Jeryl Prescott, Andy Bean , Angela Pritchett, Crystal Reed, Candi Johnson Terry, Cynthia Morris, Bianca Berry Tarantino, Preston Aranda, Marisa Blake, Eli Hannon, Hilton Roberts III, Corina Jean Madrid, Parker Dowling, Mark Everett Nabell, Sam Proffitt, Will Swiss Seasons 1

9 Zatanna

First Appearance: Hawkman #4 (1964)