Over the last decade, the DC Comics Universe has been treated to a ton of great merchandise, which has ranged from video games, apparel collections and action figures. At the center of the latter have been Funko, who have included characters like Batman and Superman in their expansive Pop lines. Now, as comic book readers get closer to the end of the year, Funko has just unveiled their latest DC Pop collection that's themed after the festive holiday season.

The five figures in the collection are Batgirl, Supergirl, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and Catwoman. Funko has made many different versions of these famous heroes and villains in the past, but the frosty holiday aesthetic blanketing the figures gives them a fresh amount of detail. For example, Batgirl is covered in snow wearing a Santa hat and festive cape as she’s about to leave out milk and cookies for Santa and her best friend Supergirl is also wearing a Santa hat as she flies with a present in her hand. On the villain side of Gotham, Harley Quinn is leaving her own brand of Christmas cheer with a Santa hat bearing the character’s iconic black and red color scheme as a sake of toys sits behind her while her girlfriend Poison Ivy is wearing a Christmas tree dress. There’s also a deadly missile toe in Ivy’s hand. Finally, Catwoman has doused her famous costume in a rosy red Santa-themed as she gets ready for some Christmas decorating. These figures are very reminiscent of the DC one-shot holiday stories the company has been releasing over the last decade.

The New Era of DC is Almost Here

As we get closer to 2025, that means the new dawn for DC is about to take shape. James Gunn and DC Studios are giving these beloved characters a fresh start with the series The Creature Commandos and the first film of the new shared universe, Superman, in 2025. Characters like Supergirl, who’ll be played by House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock, will be getting her own film as well, for the first time since 1984 in 2026 with Woman of Tomorrow. Alcock will debut as the famous hero in Superman alongside David Corenswet’s highly anticipated Man of Steel.

Batman will also be getting a new film in the universe titled The Brave and the Bold. While it will be focused on a seasoned Dark Knight training his son Daiman Wayne to become the next Robin, it’ll be interesting to see if Batgirl or villains like Catwoman, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy appear. In addition, there’s a Swamp Thing film in development which Poison Ivy has a connection to in the comics. Right now, Batgirl, Harley, Poison Ivy and the rest of the Bat-Family are enjoying their success on the small screen with the Harley Quinn animated series. The show will be entering its fifth season later this year. Batman: Caped Crusader also debuted its first season earlier this month to a ton of critical acclaim. The series featured updated versions of our favorite characters, like Barabra Gordan (not yet Batgirl) and Harley Quinn.

Most of the DCU, which includes Harley Quinn and the beloved Batman: The Animated Series, is currently streaming on Max. However, Batman: Caped Crusader is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The new DC holiday Funko collection is up for preorder now on Entertainment Earth’s website. The set will debut in September just ahead of the holiday blitz.