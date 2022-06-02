DC fans, get ready for a whole new way to experience your favorite films. Today, it has been announced that TCG Entertainment and Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment have teamed up for the “DC in Concert” film concert series. “DC in Concert” will be a global touring film concert series that allows fans the opportunity to watch hit DC films on “larger-than-life screens” with a live orchestra performing the score. The films fans will be able to see include old favorites like the 1989 Batman, recent hits like The Batman, and several upcoming releases.

TCG Entertainment is “a leader in live entertainment properties and touring productions”. The “DC in Concert” series is not the first set of iconic films they brought to life with a symphony orchestra. In the past, they have given the same treatment to the first six films in the Rocky franchise, and even the comedy Legally Blonde, among others.

The “DC in Concert” series will include shows for many films based on DC’s most iconic heroes. 1989's Batman will give fans another chance to see the Tim Burton-directed classic starring Michael Keaton as the caped crusader and Jack Nicholson as The Joker on the big screen, while a live orchestra plays Danny Elfman’s iconic score. Another offering will allow audiences to see 2017’s Justice League with an orchestra, once again playing a score by Academy Award-nominated composer Elfman. Lastly, there will be another chance to see Robert Pattinson’s debut as the world’s greatest detective in The Batman on the big screen, but this time with an orchestra performing the memorable score by Academy Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino. Additionally, TCG Entertainment and Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment’s partnership will also provide the same experience for future DC releases, like Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and The Flash.

About the “DC in Concert” series, Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, had the following to say:

“DC films are global sensations, inspiring audiences and millions of fans around the world with captivating storytelling, characters, and music. The films in this series are some of the most recognizable from the DC Universe and we’re looking forward to taking the cinematic experience to the next level, giving fans a whole new way to experience the scope of their favorite DC movies with the iconic scores being performed live.”

Stephen Cook, Founder, and President of TCG Entertainment, also gave a statement on the partnership:

“We are thrilled to be working with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment on this amazing project. The ‘DC in Concert’ series is a groundbreaking project that will bring not only iconic DC films like the original “Batman” and “Justice League” to the concert hall but also new and future releases such as ‘The Batman’, ‘Black Adam,’ ‘The Flash.’ TCG Entertainment is humbled by the trust that has been put in us and we will deliver amazing shows for DC fans around the world.”

Ticket information and show dates for the “DC in Concert” series will be announced at a later date.

