DC has just announced the cast for its new animated film, Injustice: Gods Among Us, via The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is based on NetherRealm Studios’ Injustice: Gods Among Us video game series and the best-selling DC comic book series, "Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One" from writer Tom Taylor.

The story takes place on an alternate Earth in which the Joker has tricked Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending the hero on a rampage. Superman ends up taking control of the Earth, forcing Batman and other superheroes to stop him. The Injustice video game, which launched on both console and mobile, made DC villains and heroes fight each other in deathmatches. The game is similar to Mortal Kombat, which was also produced by NetherRealm Studios. The series became so popular that it established its own place in comic books, expanding more of the story and alternate take of Superman.

The new iteration of the story will star Justin Hartley as Superman, Anson Mount as Batman, Laura Bailey as Lois Lane and Rama Kushna, Zach Callison as Damian and Jimmy Olsen, Brian T. Delaney as Green Lantern, Brandon Michael Hall as Cyborg, Edwin Hodge as Mr. Terrific and Killer Croc, Oliver Hudson as Plastic Man, Gillian Jacobs as Harley Quinn, Yuri Lowenthal as Mirror Master, Flash and Shazam, Derek Phillips as Nightwing and Aquaman, Kevin Pollak as Joker and Jonathan Kent, Anika Noni Rose as Catwoman, Reid Scott as Green Arrow and Victor Zsasz, Faran Tahir as Ra’s al Ghul, Fred Tatasciore as Captain Atom, Janet Varney as Wonder Woman, and Andrew Morgado as Mirror Master Soldier.

Injustice: Gods Among Us is expected to debut on home entertainment this fall.

